Entergy (ETR): A Hidden Gem or Overpriced? An In-Depth Exploration of Its Valuation

Unveiling the intrinsic value of Entergy (ETR) using GuruFocus analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Entergy Corp (

ETR, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 3.23% and a 3-month gain of 2.41%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.56, the question arises: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article provides an in-depth valuation analysis of Entergy, encouraging readers to delve into the financial details of the company.

A Brief Overview of Entergy Corp (ETR, Financial)

Entergy is a holding company with five regulated integrated utilities that generate and distribute electricity to about 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It is one of the largest power producers in the country with approximately 23 gigawatts of rate-regulated utility-owned power generation capacity. Despite retiring and selling its merchant plants in 2014, Entergy remains the second-largest nuclear owner in the U.S.

With a current share price of $98.36, and a market cap of $20.80 billion, the stock's GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $119.11, indicating that Entergy (

ETR, Financial) may be modestly undervalued.

1696530714859667456.png

Deciphering the GF Value of Entergy (ETR, Financial)

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair trading value of the stock.

If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Based on this analysis, Entergy (

ETR, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued at its current price of $98.36 per share.

Given that Entergy is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1696530691048603648.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing the Financial Strength of Entergy

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. A useful way to understand a company's financial strength is to look at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Entergy's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04 is worse than 82.78% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry, indicating its financial strength is relatively poor.

1696530736695214080.png

Profitability and Growth of Entergy

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is typically less risky. Entergy has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $13.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.56. Its operating margin is 19.68%, which ranks better than 70.46% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Overall, the profitability of Entergy is fair.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Entergy is 6.6%, which ranks worse than 54.85% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.4%, which ranks worse than 65.22% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Entergy's ROIC is 3.7, and its WACC is 5.45.

1696530758639812608.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entergy (

ETR, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. While the company's financial condition is poor, its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 65.22% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. To learn more about Entergy stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.