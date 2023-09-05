Entergy Corp ( ETR, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 3.23% and a 3-month gain of 2.41%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.56, the question arises: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article provides an in-depth valuation analysis of Entergy, encouraging readers to delve into the financial details of the company.

A Brief Overview of Entergy Corp ( ETR Financial)

Entergy is a holding company with five regulated integrated utilities that generate and distribute electricity to about 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It is one of the largest power producers in the country with approximately 23 gigawatts of rate-regulated utility-owned power generation capacity. Despite retiring and selling its merchant plants in 2014, Entergy remains the second-largest nuclear owner in the U.S.

With a current share price of $98.36, and a market cap of $20.80 billion, the stock's GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $119.11, indicating that Entergy ( ETR, Financial) may be modestly undervalued.

Deciphering the GF Value of Entergy ( ETR Financial)

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair trading value of the stock.

If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Based on this analysis, Entergy ( ETR, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued at its current price of $98.36 per share.

Given that Entergy is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Assessing the Financial Strength of Entergy

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. A useful way to understand a company's financial strength is to look at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Entergy's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04 is worse than 82.78% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry, indicating its financial strength is relatively poor.

Profitability and Growth of Entergy

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is typically less risky. Entergy has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $13.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.56. Its operating margin is 19.68%, which ranks better than 70.46% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Overall, the profitability of Entergy is fair.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Entergy is 6.6%, which ranks worse than 54.85% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.4%, which ranks worse than 65.22% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Entergy's ROIC is 3.7, and its WACC is 5.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entergy ( ETR, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. While the company's financial condition is poor, its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 65.22% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. To learn more about Entergy stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.