Opendoor Technologies Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 59% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Opendoor Technologies Inc (

OPEN, Financial) has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The price has risen from $1.46 to $3.8, indicating a substantial gain of 58.90%. Over the past week alone, the stock has seen a gain of 17.19%. With a current market capitalization of $2.5 billion and a GF Value of $8.11, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Introduction to Opendoor Technologies Inc

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates as a digital platform for residential real estate. The platform enables customers to buy and sell houses online, simplifying the traditionally complex process of real estate transactions. The company generates revenue through home sales and other real estate services. With its innovative business model, Opendoor Technologies Inc is redefining the real estate industry.1696542220632457216.png

Profitability Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc

Despite its innovative business model, Opendoor Technologies Inc has a Profitability Rank of 2/10, indicating low profitability. The company's operating margin stands at -10.48%, which is better than 17.97% of companies in the same industry. Its ROE is -99.62%, better than 1.71% of companies in the same industry. The company's ROA and ROIC are -19.59% and -21.65% respectively, better than 3.34% and 2.91% of companies in the same industry. These figures suggest that while the company's profitability is low, it is performing better than a significant portion of its industry peers.1696542237355147264.png

Growth Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc

Opendoor Technologies Inc has demonstrated impressive growth over the past three years. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 41.80%, which is better than 91.87% of companies in the same industry. However, its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -51.10%, better than only 7.74% of companies in the same industry. This suggests that while the company's revenue growth is strong, its earnings growth is lagging behind.1696542255512289280.png

Major Holders of Opendoor Technologies Inc Stock

Several prominent investors hold significant stakes in Opendoor Technologies Inc.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 17,785,000 shares, representing 2.7% of the total shares. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 3,645,765 shares, representing 0.55% of the total shares. Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,686,785 shares, representing 0.26% of the total shares. These holdings indicate a level of confidence in the company's future prospects.

Competitors of Opendoor Technologies Inc

Opendoor Technologies Inc faces competition from several companies in the real estate industry. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a market cap of $2.07 billion, WeWork Inc has a market cap of $255.346 million, and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.2 billion. These companies represent significant competition for Opendoor Technologies Inc in the digital real estate space.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opendoor Technologies Inc has demonstrated significant stock performance, profitability, and growth in the past three months. Despite facing competition from other companies in the real estate industry, the company's innovative business model and strong revenue growth suggest a promising future. However, its low profitability and earnings growth indicate areas for improvement. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock as it continues to navigate the dynamic real estate industry.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.