Qifu Technology Inc (

QFIN, Financial), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, has seen a significant shift in its stock performance over the past three months. With a current market cap of $2.77 billion and a stock price of $17.15, the company has experienced a 9.65% gain in the past week. However, over the past three months, the stock has seen a loss of 24.62%. According to the GF Value, a measure of a stock's intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, the stock is currently fairly valued, compared to being modestly undervalued three months ago when the GF Value was $20.35 and the stock price was $17.99.

Company Overview: Qifu Technology Inc

Qifu Technology Inc operates within the Credit Services industry, providing credit services to consumers and SMEs through Credit-Tech services to financial institutions. The company's business model involves deploying its technology solutions to help financial institutions identify the diversified needs of consumers and SMEs, effectively access prospective borrowers that are creditworthy through multi-channels, enhance credit assessment on prospective borrowers, and manage credit risks and improve collection strategies and efficiency, among others. 1696542947039772672.png

Profitability Analysis

Qifu Technology Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, indicating moderate profitability. The company's ROE and ROA, calculated as Net Income divided by its average Total Stockholders Equity and Total Assets over a certain period of time respectively, are better than 87.55% and 91.51% of companies in the same industry. Over the past 10 years, the company's profitability has been better than 34.49% of companies in the same industry. 1696542965054308352.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, indicating moderate growth. The 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are better than 80.36% and 95.92% of companies in the same industry, respectively. The company's future total revenue growth rate is better than 56.34% of companies in the same industry. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is better than 58.21% of companies in the same industry. 1696542981286264832.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Qifu Technology Inc's stock include

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 1,955,327 shares (1.21%), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 294,464 shares (0.18%), and iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio), which holds 21,197 shares (0.01%).

Competitive Landscape

Qifu Technology Inc faces competition from several companies within the same industry. Navient Corp (

NAVI, Financial) with a stock market cap of $2.12 billion, Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH, Financial) with a market cap of $1.88 billion, and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD, Financial) with a market cap of $1.58 billion are among the top competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qifu Technology Inc's stock performance has seen a significant dip over the past three months, despite a recent gain. The company's profitability and growth prospects remain moderate, with a profitability rank of 5/10 and a growth rank of 6/10. Despite facing competition from several companies within the same industry, Qifu Technology Inc continues to hold a significant market cap of $2.77 billion. The future performance of Qifu Technology Inc's stock will be determined by its ability to maintain profitability and achieve growth in the face of competition.

