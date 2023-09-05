Liberty Latin America Ltd's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 23% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Liberty Latin America Ltd (

LILA, Financial), a leading telecommunications company, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $1.93 billion, with the current stock price at $9.25, marking a 23.09% increase from the past price of $8.61 three months ago. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 5.77%. The current GF Value is $9.99, slightly down from the past GF Value of $10.67. Despite this, the stock is considered fairly valued, an improvement from being modestly undervalued three months ago. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

1696543327945490432.png

Unveiling Liberty Latin America Ltd

Liberty Latin America Ltd operates in the Telecommunication Services industry, providing video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's reportable segments include C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica.

Profitability Analysis of LILA

Liberty Latin America Ltd's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability. The company's operating margin is 13.54%, better than 62.02% of 387 companies in the same industry. This ratio, calculated as Operating Income divided by its Revenue, is a key indicator of the company's profitability. The company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are 11.10%, 1.47%, and 3.60% respectively, outperforming a significant portion of industry peers. Over the past decade, the company has had 2 years of profitability, better than 13% of 377 companies.

1696543347541278720.png

Growth Analysis of LILA

Liberty Latin America Ltd's Growth Rank is 5/10, indicating a moderate growth rate. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rate per share are 1.00% and 0.90% respectively. However, the 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is -10.80%, which is better than 23.03% of 304 companies. The 5-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 17.60%, outperforming 71.56% of 211 companies.

1696543363550937088.png

Major Holders of LILA Stock

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) are the top three holders of LILA stock, holding 1.27%, 0.16%, and 0.1% of the shares respectively.

Competitor Analysis

Liberty Latin America Ltd faces competition from Globalstar Inc(

GSAT, Financial) with a market cap of $2.37 billion, Telephone and Data Systems Inc(TDS, Financial) with a market cap of $2.14 billion, and Gogo Inc(GOGO, Financial) with a market cap of $1.42 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Latin America Ltd has shown a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth ranks indicate a moderate level of profitability and growth. Despite facing competition from industry peers, the company has managed to maintain a competitive edge. The future performance of LILA will depend on its ability to sustain its growth and profitability while navigating the competitive landscape of the Telecommunication Services industry.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.