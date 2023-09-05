Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT): A Detailed Analysis of Its Market Value

Is the leading defense contractor fairly valued? Let's delve into its financials and intrinsic value.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Lockheed Martin Corp (

LMT, Financial) saw a daily change of -1.47%, and a 3-month gain of 1.03%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 27.35 as of August 29, 2023. The question on the minds of investors is, "Is the stock fairly valued?" In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on to gain insightful knowledge about Lockheed Martin's financial health and prospects.

About Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT, Financial)

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor, dominating the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. The company's largest segment, aeronautics, generates over two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. The remaining segments include the rotary and mission systems (mainly the Sikorsky helicopter business), missiles and fire control (missiles and missile defense systems), and space systems (satellites and equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture).

1696545799346847744.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, derived from our unique valuation method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at, considering historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Our analysis indicates that Lockheed Martin (

LMT, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The stock's fair value, as estimated by the GF Value, is based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns. At its current price of $445.65 per share, Lockheed Martin has a market cap of $112.20 billion, and the stock seems to be fairly valued.

Since Lockheed Martin is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1696545778673123328.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Lockheed Martin has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.21, which ranks worse than 70.93% of 289 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Lockheed Martin's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1696545824059686912.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Lockheed Martin has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $67.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $27.35. Its operating margin is 12.86%, which ranks better than 78.09% of 283 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Lockheed Martin at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Lockheed Martin is 5.8%, which ranks better than 62.84% of 261 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0.9%, which ranks worse than 50.66% of 227 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Lockheed Martin's ROIC was 16.26, while its WACC came in at 6.04.

1696545843202490368.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Lockheed Martin (

LMT, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 50.66% of 227 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about Lockheed Martin stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.