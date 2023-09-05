Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL): A Modestly Undervalued Gem?

Colgate-Palmolive Co ( CL, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -1.37%, with a 3-month loss of -3.46%. Despite these losses, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at a healthy 1.8. This raises an intriguing question: Is the stock modestly undervalued? In this article, we will delve deeper into the valuation analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) to provide a comprehensive understanding of its intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Since its inception in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive Co has evolved into a leading global consumer product company. Apart from its flagship oral care line, the company produces shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products sold in over 200 countries. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's. The company's international sales account for about 70% of its total sales base, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. With a current stock price of $72.63 per share and a market cap of $60 billion, we aim to explore whether the company is indeed modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates potential overvaluation or undervaluation.

For Colgate-Palmolive Co ( CL, Financial), the GF Value suggests modest undervaluation. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Assessing Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could potentially lead to permanent capital loss. Hence, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Colgate-Palmolive Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, ranking worse than 79.59% of 1788 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This suggests a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Colgate-Palmolive Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 19.76%, ranking better than 92.07% of 1817 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. However, the growth of Colgate-Palmolive Co is less impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 5.5%, ranking worse than 53.33% of 1714 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insights into its profitability. For the past 12 months, Colgate-Palmolive Co's ROIC stands at 22.91, and its WACC at 5.91, indicating value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, Colgate-Palmolive Co ( CL, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 68.95% of 1520 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. For a more detailed financial overview of Colgate-Palmolive Co, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

