Is HP (HPQ) Modestly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

2 hours ago
HP Inc (

HPQ, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -10.3%, and a 3-month gain of 1.1%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.64. Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article presents an in-depth analysis of HP (HPQ)'s valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the subsequent sections for more insights.

A Snapshot of HP Inc (HPQ, Financial)

Formerly known as Hewlett-Packard, HP is a significant player in the PC and printing markets. The company has focused on these areas since 2015 when it split from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. HP primarily targets the commercial market but also maintains sales of consumer devices and printers. With a broad and global customer base, only one-third of its sales originate from the U.S. HP entirely outsources manufacturing and heavily relies on channel partners for sales and marketing.

The company's current stock price stands at $28.14, with a market cap of $27.70 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $32.05, HP appears to be modestly undervalued.

1696893598705909760.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure representing the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If a stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on these parameters, HP (

HPQ, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1696893580792037376.png

HP's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. HP's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.16, which is lower than 91.22% of companies in the Hardware industry. This gives HP a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1696893617374756864.png

HP's Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. HP has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. With revenues of $56.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.64 in the past 12 months, HP's operating margin of 7.89% is better than 68.7% of companies in the Hardware industry. This gives HP a strong profitability rank.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. HP's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 15.9%, which ranks better than 79.73% of companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 32.2%, ranking better than 78.3% of companies in the same industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, HP's ROIC was 13.93, while its WACC was 9.54.

1696893633350860800.png

Conclusion

Overall, HP (

HPQ, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 78.3% of 1949 companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about HP stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
