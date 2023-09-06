Caesars Entertainment Inc ( CZR, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $53.77, Caesars Entertainment Inc has witnessed a surge of 1.68% over a period, marked against a three-month change of 29.75%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that Caesars Entertainment Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Caesars Entertainment Inc's GF Score components are as follows:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum, and a moderate rank in financial strength, GuruFocus assigned Caesars Entertainment Inc the GF Score of 92 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Caesars Entertainment Inc's Business

Caesars Entertainment Inc, with a market cap of $11.58 billion and sales of $11.42 billion, operates around 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas and regional markets. The company's operating margin stands at 22.34%. Caesars Entertainment Inc's U.S. presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the U.S. portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Caesars Entertainment Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased (3.69%) over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: 16.59; 2019: 17.72; 2020: 2.81; 2021: 17.83; 2022: 17.20. Furthermore, Caesars Entertainment Inc's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 44.99; 2019: 49.01; 2020: 49.12; 2021: 51.44; 2022: 50.09. This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit.

The Piotroski F-Score confirms Caesars Entertainment Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. Caesars Entertainment Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Caesars Entertainment Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 16.5%, which outperforms better than 86.2% of 768 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Moreover, Caesars Entertainment Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 19.4, and the rate over the past five years is 27.9. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given the company's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights Caesars Entertainment Inc's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the importance of comprehensive financial evaluation in making informed investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.