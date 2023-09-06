ACM Research Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 63% Surge in Just 3 Months

1 hours ago
ACM Research Inc (

ACMR, Financial), a prominent player in the semiconductors industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $1.02 billion and a stock price of $16.97, the company has witnessed a price change of 1.83% over the past week and a remarkable 63.17% over the past three months. This surge is a significant leap from its past price of $9.34 three months ago.

The company's current GF Value stands at $54.78, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. This is a shift from its past GF Value of $62.18 three months ago, which suggested a possible value trap. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

ACM Research Inc: A Brief Overview

ACM Research Inc is a US-based company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. This equipment is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The company's innovative technologies have positioned it as a key player in the semiconductors industry.1696904529301209088.png

Profitability Analysis

ACM Research Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's operating margin of 19.00% is better than 80.04% of 937 companies in the same industry. Its ROE, ROA, and ROIC are 9.95%, 5.49%, and 9.78% respectively, outperforming a significant percentage of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company has maintained profitability for 7 out of the past 10 years, better than 50.74% of 879 companies.1696904550297894912.png

Growth Prospects

ACM Research Inc's Growth Rank is 10/10, indicating strong growth potential. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rate per share are 47.00% and 31.10% respectively, outperforming a majority of companies in the industry. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate stands at 26.79%, and its 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 21.40%. These figures suggest a promising growth trajectory for the company.1696904567519707136.png

Top Holders of ACM Research Inc's Stock

The top two holders of ACM Research Inc's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY and

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), holding 911,210 shares (1.52% share percentage) and 10,100 shares (0.02% share percentage) respectively.

Competitors in the Semiconductors Industry

ACM Research Inc faces competition from Ichor Holdings Ltd (

ICHR, Financial) with a market cap of $1.05 billion, Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI, Financial) with a market cap of $984.839 million, and Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO, Financial) with a market cap of $1.64 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACM Research Inc's significant stock price surge over the past three months, strong profitability, and promising growth prospects position it as a compelling player in the semiconductors industry. Despite facing competition from other industry players, the company's impressive performance and future growth estimates suggest a promising outlook. Investors should, however, conduct further research and consider their risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

