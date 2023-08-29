Insider Buying: President Cameron Mclain Acquires 165 Shares of The Reserve Petroleum Co

On August 29, 2023, Cameron Mclain, President of The Reserve Petroleum Co (

RSRV, Financial), purchased 165 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Who is Cameron Mclain?

Cameron Mclain is the President of The Reserve Petroleum Co. With a deep understanding of the company's operations and strategic direction, his decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

About The Reserve Petroleum Co

The Reserve Petroleum Co is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in the United States, with a focus on the Mid-Continent region. Its operations are divided into two segments: oil and gas exploration and production, and land and mineral rights.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Cameron Mclain has purchased a total of 369 shares and sold none. This recent acquisition of 165 shares further strengthens his position in the company.

The insider transaction history for The Reserve Petroleum Co shows a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

1696915708555821056.png

The relationship between insider buying and selling activities and the stock price is often considered a key indicator of a company's health. In this case, the consistent insider buying activity could be a positive sign for the company's stock price.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of The Reserve Petroleum Co were trading at $162 each, giving the company a market cap of $25.248 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.60, which is higher than the industry median of 8.84 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the company is relatively well-valued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

With a price of $162 and a GuruFocus Value of $364.58, The Reserve Petroleum Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1696915725962182656.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase, coupled with the company's strong valuation metrics, suggests that The Reserve Petroleum Co could be an attractive investment opportunity.

