Valero Energy Has a Strong Investment Thesis

Valero Energy Corp. ( VLO, Financial) is a large petroleum refining group and a member of the S&P 500 Index. The company discloses information to the market in a very transparent manner and, for the most part, is a bet on refining margins. However, it has growing ethanol and renewable diesel segments.

The stock has a GF Score of 88 out of 100, meaning it has good outperformance potential. Refining margins fluctuate but tend to be driven by the demand for gasoline, making Valero an inherent bet on the U.S. consumer.

SWOT analysis

Strengths

Like all companies, Valero has several strengths supporting it.

The first is its robust refining and marketing operations. Valero stands as the largest independent refiner in the U.S., boasting an impressive refining capacity exceeding 3.3 million barrels per day. Complemented by a vast network of over 7,000 convenience stores, the company commands a substantial market share in the refining and marketing of transportation fuels. Valero also has a refinery in Europe, meaning it is slightly more diversified compared to other U.S. refiners.

Further, Valero's consistent track record of operational efficiency has been a cornerstone of its success. This efficiency is derived from factors such as its scale, focus on health and safety and integration of advanced technologies, resulting in optimized cost structures.

A strong balance sheet and a Gurufocus financial strength score of 8 out of 10 also position Valero favorably. This financial stability equips the company to navigate economic uncertainties and invest in emerging technologies. The company also has a Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 and an Altman Z-Score of 5.4, which are both attractive scores.

Finally, Valero's strategic commitment to technological advancement is noteworthy. Investments in renewable energy, carbon capture and storage and digitalization underscore its proactive approach to refining and marketing operations, as well as future-proofing its business.

Weaknesses

Despite these strengths, Valero also faces inherent weaknesses and external threats that investors should take into consideration.

The first is price exposure. Valero's profitability is vulnerable to fluctuations in crude oil and refined product prices. Given its largely fixed cost structure, decreases in these refining margins directly erode profit margins.

It also has an environmental impact. Emissions stemming from Valero's refining operations do expose the company to environmental scrutiny and regulatory pressure to mitigate its environmental footprint.

The refining industry is marked by fierce competition, with established players vying for market share. This competitive landscape poses challenges for Valero's market maintenance and profit expansion. Valero’s refineries are typically more complex, however, which gives its refineries more optionality and profitability relative to the simple refineries owned by smaller companies.

Opportunities

Next, I look at the company's opportunities. Valero is well positioned to harness the rising renewable energy market. Its investments in ethanol production and exploratory forays into biodiesel and bio-jet fuel underscore its potential to align with evolving consumer preferences and tap into new revenue streams.

Valero’s Gulf Coast refineries can supply international markets, such as Asia, presenting it with opportunities to extend its customer base and revenue sources, diversifying its operations beyond current domains.

By acquiring refining or marketing entities, Valero could foster growth and access new markets, fostering synergies that elevate its market reach and asset portfolio.

Threats

There are also some headwinds to consider.

For instance, regulatory changes. The possibility of increased government regulations, including carbon taxes and emissions limits, poses a threat to Valero's profitability and operational ease.

Further, in the face of a significant economic downturn, the demand for gasoline and refined products could diminish, subsequently impacting Valero's earnings.

The emergence of new technologies, particularly electric vehicles, carries the potential to disrupt the refining industry, reducing demand for traditional gasoline and refined products, which in turn affects Valero's profits. However, with the growth of carbon capture and storage, the petroleum industry is set to continue for decades.

Financial results so far in 2023

Valero's financial performance in 2023 thus far showcases favorable trends, buoyed by robust global demand for petroleum-based transportation fuels. This heightened demand, coupled with constraints on worldwide supply, kept refining margins robust.

For the second quarter, Valero reported net income of $1.9 billion, which was down from $4.7 billion recorded in the same period of 2022. This shift of $2.8 billion primarily resulted from a $3.5 billion reduction in operating income, tempered by a decrease of $747 million in income tax expenses.

Valuation

The GF Value Line shows the stock as fairly valued based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts' future earnings projections.

However, the stock scores well for profitability, growth and financial strength, receiving 8 out of 10 in each of these categories.

Outlook

As Valero charts its course into the latter half of 2023 and beyond, a series of significant factors are poised to shape its operational trajectory.

The resurgence of gasoline and diesel demand to pre-pandemic levels is anticipated to align with customary seasonal patterns. Jet fuel demand, particularly in the U.S., is showing promising signs of approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Additionally, light product inventories (gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel) remain below historical benchmarks in both the U.S. and Europe. This scarcity underscores continued robust utilization of refining capacity.

Valero anticipates ongoing consistent renewable diesel margins, reflective of its proactive investments in renewable energy sectors.

Ethanol demand is poised to adhere to customary seasonal patterns, mirroring historical trends. There has also been speculation that airlines want to start blending ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel, which might create a demand boost for ethanol.

In conclusion, Valero Energy stands as a resilient player in the energy sector, marked by strengths that bolster its market influence and operational efficiency. While navigating weaknesses and threats, the company is well-positioned to harness opportunities in the renewable energy market, potential market expansions and strategic acquisitions.

As it moves forward, Valero remains able to respond to changing demands, economic shifts and the transformative impact of new technologies on the refining industry. The stock should be high on your investment watchlist.