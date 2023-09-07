FactSet Research Systems Inc ( FDS, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $438.02, FactSet Research Systems Inc has witnessed a surge of 0.7% over a period, marked against a three-month change of 14.03%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that FactSet Research Systems Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

FactSet Research Systems Inc has been assigned the following ranks:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability rank and a slightly lower financial strength rank, GuruFocus assigned FactSet Research Systems Inc the GF Score of 96 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding FactSet Research Systems Inc Business

FactSet Research Systems Inc, with a market cap of $16.71 billion and sales of $2.05 billion, provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients account for 83% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, FactSet Research Systems Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure.

The Interest Coverage ratio for FactSet Research Systems Inc stands impressively at 12.01, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5.

With an Altman Z-Score of 5.97, FactSet Research Systems Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability.

With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.93, FactSet Research Systems Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows FactSet Research Systems Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit.

FactSet Research Systems Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, FactSet Research Systems Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business.

The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 8.8%, which outperforms better than 53.24% of 678 companies in the Capital Markets industry

Moreover, FactSet Research Systems Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 6.6, and the rate over the past five years is 9.7. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Given the company's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights FactSet Research Systems Inc's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis suggests that FactSet Research Systems Inc is a promising investment opportunity for value investors.

