What's Driving Tilray Brands Inc's Surprising 71% Stock Rally?

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tilray Brands Inc (

TLRY, Financial), a leading player in the drug manufacturing industry, has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's market cap stands at $2.06 billion, with its stock price currently at $2.93. Over the past week, the stock has seen a gain of 26.46%, and over the past three months, it has surged by a remarkable 71.14%. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of Tilray Brands Inc is $3.54, up from $3.38 three months ago. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, a significant shift from the previous GF Valuation, which indicated a possible value trap.

Company Overview

Tilray Brands Inc is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, legacy Aphria acquired legacy Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray. The bulk of its sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. Its exposure in the U.S. market consists of CBD products and alcohol. 1697266949060296704.png

Profitability Analysis

According to the Profitability Rank of 4/10, Tilray Brands Inc's profitability is better than 40% of the companies in the industry. The company's Operating Margin of -29.11% is better than 23.79% of the companies in the industry. The ROE of -36.11% and ROA of -28.82% are better than 20.67% and 22.22% of the companies in the industry, respectively. The ROIC of -4.05% is better than 36.15% of the companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 3 years, which is better than 18.87% of the companies in the industry. 1697266968215683072.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank of 4/10 suggests moderate growth prospects. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -18.50% is better than 10.65% of the companies in the industry. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 30.00% is better than 92.57% of the companies in the industry. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate of 15.82% is better than 83.83% of the companies in the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of -71.00% is better than 3.65% of the companies in the industry. 1697266985001287680.png

Major Holders

Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder of Tilray Brands Inc's stock, holding 850,000 shares, which accounts for 0.12% of the company's shares. The second-largest holder is Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 102,637 shares, accounting for 0.01% of the company's shares.

Competitors

Tilray Brands Inc faces competition from Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (

AMPH, Financial) with a market cap of $2.65 billion, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD, Financial) with a market cap of $1.41 billion, and Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial) with a market cap of $1.65 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tilray Brands Inc has shown impressive stock performance with a significant surge over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth prospects are moderate, and it faces competition from other companies in the industry. However, with its stock being modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, it may present an attractive investment opportunity for value investors.

