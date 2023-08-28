Insider Sell: Unity Software Inc President, Marc Whitten, Sells 6,200 Shares

On August 28, 2023, Marc Whitten, President of Create Solutions at Unity Software Inc, sold 6,200 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a trend for Whitten, who over the past year has sold a total of 25,991 shares and made no purchases.

Unity Software Inc (

U, Financial) is a leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The company's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 42 insider sells for Unity Software Inc.

1697278096857628672.png

The above image shows the trend of insider trading activities. It is clear that the insider sell activities have been more frequent than the buy activities. This could be an indication of the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Unity Software Inc were trading at $34.44, giving the company a market cap of $14.22 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.26, indicating that the stock is a possible value trap. This is based on the company's GuruFocus Value of $131.43.

1697278112326221824.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell, coupled with the company's valuation, suggests that investors should think twice before investing in Unity Software Inc. While the company has a strong presence in the interactive, real-time 3D content industry, the insider's sell activities and the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio indicate potential risks.

As always, investors are advised to do their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
