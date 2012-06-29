Yacktman Fund's 2nd-Quarter Letter

For the 12 months ending June 30, 2023, the AMG Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) (the “Fund”) Class I shares returned 6.01%, slightly outperforming the Russell 1000® Value Index and lagging the S&P 500 Index.

So far this year, market and sector performance was largely the reverse of 2022. A small handful of technology stocks have rebounded after a brutal year in 2022. On the other hand, last year’s strong sector performers such as energy have lagged. The concentration of technology companies in the S&P 500 Index represents a level similar to late 1999. While the promise of AI has commanded the news cycle, we believe many stocks are at valuations that are unsustainable, and investors will need to select more carefully from here to achieve results. There is the potential for significant disruption with new AI technology, but predicting the exact winners and losers at this stage is difficult, so we will continue to monitor the space.

Contributors to performance in the first half of 2023 include Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial), Samsung ( XKRX:005935, Financial), and Bolloré ( XPAR:BOL, Financial). The tech companies benefited from the sector’s leadership and Bolloré announced the sale of its freight forwarding business at an attractive valuation and continued to aggressively reduce the net share count via share repurchases. Detractors to performance are largely due to sector underperformance in health care, financials, and industrials: Charles Schwab ( SCHW, Financial), Northrup Grumman (NOV), and U-Haul ( UHAL, Financial).

Although the energy sector lagged in the first half of 2023, our longer-term thesis remains intact. Price fluctuations in the underlying commodity often occur based on short-term macroeconomic trends and sentiment, but the fundamental supply/demand mismatch is the driver for long-term price trends. On the supply side, energy companies have dramatically curtailed capital expenditures and investment in new production for nearly a decade. Capital allocation has been rerouted to de-levering balance sheets and paying dividends to shareholders. On the demand side, despite a strong push toward renewables, we believe that the dependence on fossil fuels will be much more durable and persistent than headlines may suggest.

Another area of strong conviction is family-owned businesses that are taking steps to unlock value. Bolloré is one of our favorite examples. Bolloré’s management has continued to make moves that could reduce or unwind its “conglomerate discount.” One significant step was the sale of the company’s port and logistics business in Africa last year. More recently, another simplification step was taken with the signing of a purchase agreement to sell the freight forwarding business at an attractive price. Once the logistics deal closes (we believe it is likely over the next several quarters), Bolloré will have transformed into a media company via its ownership stakes in Universal Music Group and Vivendi, plus a large net cash position. The family has a successful track record of intelligent capital allocation and value creation. We note that while Bolloré is a French -domiciled entity, its core business exposure is to Universal Music Group ( XAMS:UMG, Financial), a company that was built in the U.S. and that continues to have attributes of a U.S. business. The value of the Universal Music Group shares is already more than Bolloré’s market cap. Upon closure of the freight forwarding divestiture, net cash will also approach the company’s market capitalization.

The combination of Universal Music Group and net cash post-sale means Bolloré’s share price trades at well less than fifty cents on the dollar by our estimates. At such a steep discount, we believe aggressive share repurchases are by far the most attractive capital allocation option, especially on a risk-adjusted basis. Bolloré has already repurchased more than 10% of the net share count in the last 18 months and we believe that continuing the share count reduction is the smartest use of capital.

To illustrate this point, the history of Teledyne ( TDY, Financial) and its famed CEO Henry Singleton is an interesting parallel, as Singleton set the standard for share issuance and repurchase. Over his tenure at Teledyne, Singleton made 130 acquisitions (128 with stock when his stock was highly valued). However, when Teledyne shares were cheap, he executed a series of eight tender offers, ultimately repurchasing 90% of the company. He understood that when his stock was undervalued the best use of capital was to repurchase shares. Bolloré has started along a path with a similar playbook with its recent tender offer. Bolloré’s deeply discounted share price should serve as a measuring stick for all future capital allocation decisions, and we expect the family to take advantage of this dynamic to the benefit of all shareholders.

Artificial intelligence has been a frequent participant in the news cycle since the release of ChatGPT-4 in mid -March. While many stocks like NVIDIA ( NVDA, Financial) have surged to new heights on the back of this technology hype cycle, a company like our long-time holding Samsung Electronics should also be a beneficiary, yet it trades at a low valuation. Rather than rushing into the newest and hottest beneficiary of this AI boom, getting exposure to exciting upside—but without paying for it—has been one of the hallmarks of the Yacktman approach over our three decades and often runs counter to many market participants. As Sir John Templeton said, “If you want to have better performance than the crowd, you must do things differently from the crowd.” We have used flexibility in positions like Samsung and Bolloré, which have large U.S. dollar-exposed businesses but sell at drastically lower valuations, to express investments utilizing a different lens. This approach worked well in other periods of high valuations—the end of the dot-com bubble, for example—and we believe it could be critical to future success and managing risk today.

We are enthusiastic about our portfolio, and we believe in the fundamentals of the companies we own. Our focus remains on achieving strong, risk-adjusted returns over time.

The views expressed represent the opinions of Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) LP, as of June 30, 2023, are not intended as a forecast or guarantee of future results, and are subject to change without notice.

1 Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized.

2 The performance information shown for periods prior to June 29, 2012, is that of the predecessor to the Fund, The Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio), which was reorganized into the AMG Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) on June 29, 2012, and was managed by Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) LP with the same investment policies as those of the predecessor Fund.

3 Since the inception of the Fund on July 6, 1992.

4 Eﬀective June 30, 2020, the Fund’s primary and secondary benchmarks were changed. The Russell 1000® Value Index became the primary benchmark and S&P 500® Index the secondary benchmark; previously the S&P 500 was the primary benchmark and the Russell 1000® Value Index was the secondary benchmark.

