Insider Buying: CEO Brent Morrison Acquires 2,272 Shares of Regional Health Properties Inc (RHE)

32 minutes ago

On August 30, 2023, Brent Morrison, the CEO and President of Regional Health Properties Inc (

RHE, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 2,272 shares of the company. This move is noteworthy as insider buying often signals a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

Brent Morrison is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry. As the CEO and President of Regional Health Properties, he is responsible for the overall strategic direction and operational performance of the company. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future.

Regional Health Properties Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions. The company's portfolio consists of skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

Over the past year, Brent Morrison has purchased a total of 2,272 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a positive trend in insider buying for the company.

1697398891210604544.png

The insider transaction history for Regional Health Properties Inc shows that there have been 2 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 0 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders at the company are bullish about its future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Regional Health Properties Inc were trading for $2.71 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $5.14 million. Despite the relatively small market cap, the insider's purchase suggests that there may be significant upside potential.

The price-earnings ratio is 0.17, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 26.89 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

1697398908415639552.png

With a price of $2.71 and a GuruFocus Value of $3.46, Regional Health Properties Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Regional Health Properties Inc, coupled with the company's undervalued status, suggests that the stock could be an attractive investment opportunity. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's future performance and any further insider buying activity.

