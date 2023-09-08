Lululemon Athletica Inc. ( LULU, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's market cap stands at a robust $50.62 billion, with its stock price currently at $398.4. Over the past week, the stock has seen a gain of 9.24%, and over the past three months, it has surged by an impressive 21.63%. According to the GF Value, a measure defined by GuruFocus.com that calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is significantly undervalued. This suggests that there is still room for growth, making it an attractive option for investors.

Unraveling the Success of Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is a renowned name in the retail - cyclical industry. The company designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon's product range includes pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 650 company-owned stores in 18 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Profitability: A Key Strength

Lululemon Athletica Inc. boasts a Profitability Rank of 10/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 21.97%, which is better than 95.08% of the companies in the industry. Its ROE is 31.77%, ROA is 18.29%, and ROIC is 31.15%, all of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. The company has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past 10 years, which is better than 99.9% of the companies.

Impressive Growth Prospects

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a Growth Rank of 10/10, indicating strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 27.80% and 25.80% respectively, which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's future revenue growth estimate is 14.11%, which is better than 81.97% of the companies. The 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are 10.70% and 27.10% respectively, and the future EPS growth estimate is 18.57%, all of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry.

Top Holders of Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s Stock

The top three holders of Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s stock are Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.94%, 0.82%, and 0.68% of the shares respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Lululemon Athletica Inc. faces competition from Ross Stores Inc. with a market cap of $41.26 billion, Burlington Stores Inc. with a market cap of $10.56 billion, and Gap Inc. with a market cap of $4.3 billion. Despite the competition, Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s strong performance and growth prospects place it in a strong position in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s strong stock performance, high profitability, and robust growth make it a compelling option for investors. The company's position in the industry and its potential for future growth further enhance its attractiveness. As the company continues to innovate and expand, it is well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory in the stock market.