Liberty Energy Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 32% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Liberty Energy Inc (

LBRT, Financial), a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 32.33%, marking a notable gain from $16.55 to a market cap of $2.82 billion. Over the past week alone, the stock has seen a 4.38% gain. This impressive performance is further underscored by the company's GF Value, which stands at $23.68, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. This is consistent with the past GF Value of $22.77, further emphasizing the stock's consistent undervaluation.

Unveiling Liberty Energy Inc

Liberty Energy Inc is an oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing services—mainly pressure pumping—in major basins throughout North America. Its 2020 acquisition of Schlumberger's OneStim business segment made Liberty one of the largest pressure pumpers in North America. It also added wireline operations, two Permian frac sand mines, and an expanded technological portfolio. 1697630657460568064.png

Profitability Analysis

Liberty Energy Inc's profitability rank stands at 5/10, indicating moderate profitability. This Profitability Rank is better than 33.23% of the companies in the industry. The company's operating margin is 16.59%, which is better than 62.77% of companies in the industry. The ROE is 41.06%, better than 87.35% of companies, while the ROA is 23.44%, better than 91.98% of companies. The ROIC is 35.81%, better than 94.23% of companies. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 3 years of profitability. 1697630676351713280.png

Growth Prospects

The company's growth rank is 3/10, indicating slow growth. The 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 5.00%, better than 39.55% of companies in the industry. The 5-year revenue growth rate per share is -3.40%, better than 27.67% of companies. The future total revenue growth rate estimate is 3.49%, better than 49.05% of companies. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 58.50%, better than 80% of companies. However, the future EPS without NRI growth rate estimate is -14.24%, better than only 13.64% of companies. 1697630691866443776.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Liberty Energy Inc's stock are

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 0.95% of the shares, HOTCHKIS & WILEY, who holds 0.3% of the shares, and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 0.12% of the shares.

Competitive Landscape

Liberty Energy Inc faces competition from NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, which has a market cap of $2.42 billion, Weatherford International PLC, with a market cap of $6.55 billion, and TechnipFMC PLC, with a market cap of $8.52 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Energy Inc's stock has shown impressive performance over the past three months, with a 32.33% gain. The company's profitability and growth, as well as its position in the industry, make it a potential candidate for value investors. However, investors should also consider the company's slow growth rank and the future EPS without NRI growth rate estimate, which is lower than most companies in the industry.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.