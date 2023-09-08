Liberty Energy Inc ( LBRT, Financial), a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 32.33%, marking a notable gain from $16.55 to a market cap of $2.82 billion. Over the past week alone, the stock has seen a 4.38% gain. This impressive performance is further underscored by the company's GF Value, which stands at $23.68, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. This is consistent with the past GF Value of $22.77, further emphasizing the stock's consistent undervaluation.

Unveiling Liberty Energy Inc

Liberty Energy Inc is an oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing services—mainly pressure pumping—in major basins throughout North America. Its 2020 acquisition of Schlumberger's OneStim business segment made Liberty one of the largest pressure pumpers in North America. It also added wireline operations, two Permian frac sand mines, and an expanded technological portfolio.

Profitability Analysis

Liberty Energy Inc's profitability rank stands at 5/10, indicating moderate profitability. This Profitability Rank is better than 33.23% of the companies in the industry. The company's operating margin is 16.59%, which is better than 62.77% of companies in the industry. The ROE is 41.06%, better than 87.35% of companies, while the ROA is 23.44%, better than 91.98% of companies. The ROIC is 35.81%, better than 94.23% of companies. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 3 years of profitability.

Growth Prospects

The company's growth rank is 3/10, indicating slow growth. The 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 5.00%, better than 39.55% of companies in the industry. The 5-year revenue growth rate per share is -3.40%, better than 27.67% of companies. The future total revenue growth rate estimate is 3.49%, better than 49.05% of companies. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 58.50%, better than 80% of companies. However, the future EPS without NRI growth rate estimate is -14.24%, better than only 13.64% of companies.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Liberty Energy Inc's stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 0.95% of the shares, HOTCHKIS & WILEY, who holds 0.3% of the shares, and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 0.12% of the shares.

Competitive Landscape

Liberty Energy Inc faces competition from NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, which has a market cap of $2.42 billion, Weatherford International PLC, with a market cap of $6.55 billion, and TechnipFMC PLC, with a market cap of $8.52 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Energy Inc's stock has shown impressive performance over the past three months, with a 32.33% gain. The company's profitability and growth, as well as its position in the industry, make it a potential candidate for value investors. However, investors should also consider the company's slow growth rank and the future EPS without NRI growth rate estimate, which is lower than most companies in the industry.