Eastern Bankshares Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 24% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Eastern Bankshares Inc (

EBC, Financial), a commercial bank operating in the banking industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $2.46 billion and a price of $13.94, the company's stock has gained 5.31% over the past week and a remarkable 23.52% over the past three months. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc's stock performance, profitability, growth, and its position in the banking industry.

Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares Inc's stock performance has been impressive, with a significant gain of 23.52% over the past three months. The company's GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, is currently at $15.69, up from $15.28 three months ago. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued, a status that has remained consistent over the past three months. This suggests that the stock has potential for further growth.

Company Introduction

Eastern Bankshares Inc is a commercial bank that offers a range of products and services to retail, commercial, and small business customers. Its diversified offerings include lending, deposit, wealth management, and insurance products. The company operates through two segments: the Banking business, which offers commercial, retail, wealth management, and banking services, and the Insurance agency business, which offers commercial, personal, and employee benefits insurance products to individual and commercial clients.1697630796594020352.png

Profitability

Eastern Bankshares Inc's profitability rank is 2/10, indicating its profitability relative to other companies in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA, which are -1.90% and -0.22% respectively, are better than 3.18% and 3.58% of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 5 years of profitability, better than 10.05% of companies in the industry.1697630814285594624.png

Growth

The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 16.70%, better than 86.14% of companies in the industry. Its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 23.50%, better than 79.7% of companies in the industry. These figures indicate that Eastern Bankshares Inc has experienced significant growth over the past three years.1697630831100559360.png

Holders

The top three holders of Eastern Bankshares Inc's stock are

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.3%, 0.11%, and 0.05% of the company's stock respectively.

Competitors

Eastern Bankshares Inc's main competitors in the banking industry are Community Bank System Inc (

CBU, Financial) with a market cap of $2.56 billion, CVB Financial Corp (CVBF, Financial) with a market cap of $2.51 billion, and BankUnited Inc (BKU, Financial) with a market cap of $2.01 billion. These figures indicate that Eastern Bankshares Inc is competitive within its industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eastern Bankshares Inc's stock performance, profitability, and growth indicate that the company is in a strong position within the banking industry. With a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months and a GF Value indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued, Eastern Bankshares Inc presents an attractive investment opportunity. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider the company's financial health, market position, and future prospects before making an investment decision.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.