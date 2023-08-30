Lilly Endowment Inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Co.

On August 30, 2023, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)., a private philanthropic foundation, executed a significant transaction involving the reduction of its stake in Eli Lilly and Co. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). and Eli Lilly and Co., and the potential implications of this trade.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). reducing its shares in Eli Lilly and Co. by 6181, which resulted in a -0.01% change in the guru's portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $555.32 each. Following the transaction, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). now holds a total of 100,240,351 shares in Eli Lilly and Co., representing 10.56% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock and 117.49% of the guru's portfolio.

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). is a private philanthropic foundation based in Indianapolis. Founded in 1937 by the Lilly family, the firm operates independently from the Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical business, which forms the core of its financial foundation. Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). supports causes of religion, education, and community development, with a majority focus on organizations operating out of Indiana. The firm's investment portfolio, which consists solely of Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY, Financial), is currently valued at $47.38 billion.

Overview of Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co., a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology, has been a key player in the pharmaceutical industry since its IPO on July 9, 1970. The company's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology. With a current market capitalization of $528.11 billion, the stock is trading at $556.315, which is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value Rank. The company's GF Score is 75/100, indicating a good outperformance potential.

Performance Metrics of Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co. has a PE Percentage of 78.48 and has seen a year-to-date price change ratio of 52.42. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 6/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are 9/10 and 8/10 respectively. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 7, indicating a healthy situation, and its Altman Z score is 8.55, suggesting low bankruptcy risk.

Other Gurus Holding Eli Lilly and Co.

Other notable gurus holding shares in Eli Lilly and Co. include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio). The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) holds the most shares in the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).'s recent transaction involving Eli Lilly and Co. represents a significant move in the investment landscape. The transaction's impact on the guru's portfolio and the traded stock will be closely watched by investors and market analysts. As of September 1, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and are based on the provided relative data.