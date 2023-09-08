Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Shares in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 31, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, added 10,369 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (

KSM, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $8.13 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in KSM to 1,195,188 shares. This transaction represents a 0.25% position in the firm's portfolio and a 10.78% stake in KSM.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a prominent investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm's portfolio comprises 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are Financial Services and Technology. 1697701116185149440.png

Overview of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (

KSM, Financial) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company based in the USA. The company's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. It achieves this by investing in a portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. The company's products include ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End-Funds, Money Market Funds, and others. As of September 1, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $90.465 million, with a current stock price of $8.16. 1697701089073168384.png

Financial Performance of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

As of the date of this article, DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a GF Score of 39/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating a lack of growth. The company's stock has gained 0.37% since the transaction, while the year-to-date price change ratio is -0.12.

Future Performance Potential of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Based on the company's GF Value Rank of 0/10 and Momentum Rank of 7/10, the future performance potential of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust appears to be limited. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating a poor financial situation. The company's Altman Z score is 0.00, suggesting potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.00, indicating a lack of liquidity. The company operates in the Asset Management industry.

Growth and Momentum of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has shown no growth in gross margin, operating margin, or three-year revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth. The company's predictability rank is not available. The company's RSI 5 Day is 57.96, RSI 9 Day is 46.54, and RSI 14 Day is 42.57. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 2.45, and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -5.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s acquisition of shares in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust represents a significant addition to its portfolio. However, given the company's poor financial performance and limited growth potential, the impact of this transaction on the firm's portfolio and the stock's future performance remains to be seen.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.