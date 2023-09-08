Unveiling the Dividend Dynamics of Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Delving into the Dividend Performance, Sustainability, and Future Prospects of Analog Devices Inc

Analog Devices Inc ( ADI, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.86 per share, payable on 2023-09-14, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-01. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Analog Devices Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Analog Devices Inc Do?

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

A Glimpse at Analog Devices Inc's Dividend History

Analog Devices Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Analog Devices Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2004. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 19 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Analog Devices Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Analog Devices Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.80% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.90%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Analog Devices Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 12.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 11.40% per year. And over the past decade, Analog Devices Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.30%.

Based on Analog Devices Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Analog Devices Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.09%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, Analog Devices Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.44.

Analog Devices Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Analog Devices Inc's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-07-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Analog Devices Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Analog Devices Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Analog Devices Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 12.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 51.15% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Analog Devices Inc's earnings increased by approximately 12.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 34.53% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 10.90%, which outperforms than approximately 35.09% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

With a consistent dividend payment record, a commendable dividend growth rate, a sustainable payout ratio, and impressive profitability and growth metrics, Analog Devices Inc manifests a promising dividend profile. However, investors should continue to monitor these factors to ensure the sustainability of future dividends.

