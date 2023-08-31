Insider Buying: CEO Thomas Vo Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Nutex Health Inc (NUTX)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On August 31, 2023, Thomas Vo, CEO and 10% owner of Nutex Health Inc (

NUTX, Financial), made a significant purchase of 1,000,000 shares of the company. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look by investors and market analysts alike.

Who is Thomas Vo?

Thomas Vo is the CEO and a 10% owner of Nutex Health Inc. He has been instrumental in the company's growth and development, demonstrating a strong commitment to its success. Over the past year, Vo has purchased a total of 2,000,000 shares and has not sold any, indicating his confidence in the company's future prospects.

About Nutex Health Inc

Nutex Health Inc is a leading healthcare company that operates a network of micro-hospitals. These facilities provide emergency and inpatient care in underserved suburban and rural areas. The company's innovative approach to healthcare delivery has been recognized for its efficiency and high-quality patient care.

Insider Buying Analysis

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. Over the past year, there have been 8 insider buys in total at Nutex Health Inc, with 5 insider sells over the same timeframe. This suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

1697821678446313472.png

The insider's recent purchase of 1,000,000 shares is a significant increase in his holdings. This move, coupled with the fact that Vo has not sold any shares in the past year, indicates a strong belief in the company's potential.

Stock Price and Market Cap

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Nutex Health Inc were trading at $0.3 each. This gives the company a market cap of $183.346 million. While this is not a large cap stock, the insider's substantial purchase could signal a belief in the company's potential for growth.

Conclusion

The insider's recent purchase of Nutex Health Inc shares is a positive signal for potential investors. It demonstrates a strong belief in the company's future prospects and could indicate that the stock is undervalued. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider their risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.