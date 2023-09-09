Sprint Corp (S) Q2 Fiscal Year '24 Earnings: Strong Performance and Raised Outlook

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

Sprint Corp (

S, Financial) recently held its Q2 fiscal year '24 earnings conference call, where it reported strong second quarter results that exceeded expectations on all key metrics. These metrics included ARR, revenue, gross margin, and operating margin. The company also raised its outlook for revenue and margins for the fiscal year '24. The resilience, dedication, and execution of the teams were praised, and the progress made towards enhancing business processes, operations, and cost discipline was highlighted. The company's pioneering AI-powered cybersecurity platform was also discussed, along with its transformative approach to cybersecurity.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Sprint Corp's ARR grew by 47% year over year to $612 million, reflecting net new ARR of $49 million in the quarter. The company's gross margin reached a new record of 77%, and since its IPO two years ago, it has expanded its gross margin by more than 20 percentage points. The company is now operating within its long-term gross margin target range. This achievement reflects the scalability of the business model, driven by strong unit economics and price discipline. The company has made significant progress in improving its operating and free cash flow margins, and has streamlined its cost structure to ensure a path to profitability. The operating margin expanded by 34 percentage points, driven by higher scale and cost discipline. The company also highlighted the remarkable improvement made to its free cash flow profile, delivering 55 percentage points of expansion compared to just a year ago.

Customer Growth and Feedback

Sprint Corp's competitive differentiation and superior platform value is resonating with customers, and the company continues to win in the significant majority of competitive evaluations. In Q2, the company added about 700 new customers, bringing its total customer base to over 11,000. Customers with more than $100,000 in ARR grew 37% year over year, much faster than the total customer growth, and customers with more than $1 million in ARR grew even faster. The company's momentum with large enterprises and platform adoption continues to drive higher ARR per customer.

Product Innovations and Market Opportunities

Sprint Corp has evolved its product portfolio from endpoint to a broad security platform, covering endpoint, cloud, identity, and data. The company's go-to-market framework is evolving towards a full enterprise-wide security platform. The company is in a terrific position to disrupt the $100 billion security and data market opportunity, and it is raising its full year growth and margin guidance to reflect a stronger outlook and better execution. The company's innovations and holistic approach to cybersecurity puts it in a strong position for long-term growth across multiple large addressable markets, including endpoint, cloud, identity, and data.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprint Corp's Q2 fiscal year '24 earnings call revealed strong performance across all key metrics and a raised outlook for the fiscal year '24. The company's financial performance, customer growth, product innovations, and market opportunities all point towards a promising future. The company remains focused on the long-term opportunity and maximizing its business potential.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.