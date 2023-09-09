STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 31, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH, a renowned investment firm, added 200 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (

PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $9.74 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in PVBC to 1,781,594 shares. Despite the minor trade change of 0.01, the firm now holds a significant 10.07% stake in Provident Bancorp Inc. However, this transaction had no notable impact on the firm's portfolio.

About STILWELL JOSEPH

STILWELL JOSEPH is a prominent investment firm based in New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 53 stocks, with a total equity of $173 million. The firm's top holdings are primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around identifying undervalued stocks with strong growth potential.

1697972810313367552.png

Provident Bancorp Inc Overview

Provident Bancorp Inc (

PVBC, Financial), a USA-based company, has been publicly traded since its IPO on January 8, 1999. The company provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. It operates as a single segment entity, attracting deposits from the general public to originate various types of loans and invest in securities. With a market cap of $175.265 million, the company's current stock price stands at $9.91.

1697972790012936192.png

Stock Performance Analysis

Despite a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating the company is at a loss, Provident Bancorp Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score. The GF Value of the stock is $17.93, with a price to GF Value ratio of 0.55. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a decrease of 19.1%, but it has gained 1.75% since the recent transaction and has a YTD percent of 36.31.

Stock Potential Evaluation

The GF-Score of Provident Bancorp Inc is 64/100, indicating a potential for average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are both 5/10. The stock's GF Value Rank is 8/10, and its Momentum Rank is 1/10. The Piotroski F-Score is 4, and the Altman Z score is 0.00.

Financial Health and Market Momentum

Provident Bancorp Inc has a cash to debt ratio of 3.55, ranking 372 in the Banks industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -12.55 and -1.56, respectively, ranking 1428 and 1426. The company has seen a three-year revenue growth of 22.80, ranking 105. The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 70.73, 63.16, and 60.37, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 5.25, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -31.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH's recent acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. Despite the company's current financial performance, the stock's GF-Score and undervalued status suggest potential for future growth. This transaction could potentially influence the performance of both the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. However, investors should conduct further research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.