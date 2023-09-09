STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

On August 31, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH, a renowned investment firm, added 200 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $9.74 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in PVBC to 1,781,594 shares. Despite the minor trade change of 0.01, the firm now holds a significant 10.07% stake in Provident Bancorp Inc. However, this transaction had no notable impact on the firm's portfolio.

About STILWELL JOSEPH

STILWELL JOSEPH is a prominent investment firm based in New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 53 stocks, with a total equity of $173 million. The firm's top holdings are primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around identifying undervalued stocks with strong growth potential.

Provident Bancorp Inc Overview

Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial), a USA-based company, has been publicly traded since its IPO on January 8, 1999. The company provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. It operates as a single segment entity, attracting deposits from the general public to originate various types of loans and invest in securities. With a market cap of $175.265 million, the company's current stock price stands at $9.91.

Stock Performance Analysis

Despite a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating the company is at a loss, Provident Bancorp Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score. The GF Value of the stock is $17.93, with a price to GF Value ratio of 0.55. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a decrease of 19.1%, but it has gained 1.75% since the recent transaction and has a YTD percent of 36.31.

Stock Potential Evaluation

The GF-Score of Provident Bancorp Inc is 64/100, indicating a potential for average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are both 5/10. The stock's GF Value Rank is 8/10, and its Momentum Rank is 1/10. The Piotroski F-Score is 4, and the Altman Z score is 0.00.

Financial Health and Market Momentum

Provident Bancorp Inc has a cash to debt ratio of 3.55, ranking 372 in the Banks industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -12.55 and -1.56, respectively, ranking 1428 and 1426. The company has seen a three-year revenue growth of 22.80, ranking 105. The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 70.73, 63.16, and 60.37, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 5.25, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -31.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH's recent acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. Despite the company's current financial performance, the stock's GF-Score and undervalued status suggest potential for future growth. This transaction could potentially influence the performance of both the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. However, investors should conduct further research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.