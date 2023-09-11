Intel (INTC): A Comprehensive Look at its Valuation

Intel Corp ( INTC, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 4.18% and a three-month gain of 18.03%. However, it reported a Loss Per Share of 0.22. These figures raise the question: Is Intel's stock modestly overvalued? To answer this, let's delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Intel.

Company Overview

Intel Corp ( INTC, Financial), a leading digital chipmaker, has been at the forefront of microprocessor design and manufacturing for global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and has been a significant proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Despite its dominance in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets, Intel has been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things.

At its current price of $36.61 per share and a market cap of $153.30 billion, Intel appears to be modestly overvalued according to our GF Value estimation. Considering Intel's relative overvaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Intel's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.5 ranks worse than 78.66% of 895 companies in the Semiconductors industry, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Intel has been profitable 10 out of the past 10 years. However, its operating margin of -4.44% ranks worse than 75.51% of 939 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The average annual revenue growth of Intel is -1.7%, which ranks worse than 79.14% of 863 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Intel's ROIC is -0.55, and its WACC is 8.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Intel ( INTC, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 88.01% of 767 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Intel stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

