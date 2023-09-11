Intel (INTC): A Comprehensive Look at its Valuation

Is Intel's stock modestly overvalued? Let's dive into the analysis.

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Intel Corp (

INTC, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 4.18% and a three-month gain of 18.03%. However, it reported a Loss Per Share of 0.22. These figures raise the question: Is Intel's stock modestly overvalued? To answer this, let's delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Intel.

Company Overview

Intel Corp (

INTC, Financial), a leading digital chipmaker, has been at the forefront of microprocessor design and manufacturing for global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and has been a significant proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Despite its dominance in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets, Intel has been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things.

At its current price of $36.61 per share and a market cap of $153.30 billion, Intel appears to be modestly overvalued according to our GF Value estimation. Considering Intel's relative overvaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1698705001058140160.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Intel's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.5 ranks worse than 78.66% of 895 companies in the Semiconductors industry, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Intel has been profitable 10 out of the past 10 years. However, its operating margin of -4.44% ranks worse than 75.51% of 939 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The average annual revenue growth of Intel is -1.7%, which ranks worse than 79.14% of 863 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Intel's ROIC is -0.55, and its WACC is 8.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Intel (

INTC, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 88.01% of 767 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Intel stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.