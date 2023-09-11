Seagate Technology Holdings PLC ( STX, Financial) recently recorded a daily gain of 4.11% and a 3-month gain of 21.55%. However, it also reported a Loss Per Share of 2.55. This begs the question: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article seeks to provide an in-depth analysis of the company's valuation. Read on for an insightful journey into the financial landscape of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC.

Company Introduction

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is a prominent supplier of hard disk drives for data storage. It caters to both enterprise and consumer markets, forming a practical duopoly with its chief rival, Western Digital. Both companies are vertically integrated. The current stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is $73.7, while the GF Value, an estimate of fair value, stands at $55.6. This discrepancy suggests that the stock may be overvalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally trade at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's stock seems to be significantly overvalued, according to the GF Value calculation. At its current price of $73.7 per share and a market cap of $15.30 billion, the stock's long-term return is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Financial Strength

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are great ways to understand a company's financial strength. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, ranking worse than 92.05% of 2353 companies in the Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of the company is 3 out of 10, indicating that it is weak.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have consistently been profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profitability usually indicates a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7.40 billion and a Loss Per Share of $2.55. Its operating margin is 0.81%, ranking worse than 64.53% of 2422 companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is -3.5%, ranking worse than 71.86% of 2317 companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -36%, ranking worse than 94.33% of 1941 companies in the Hardware industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's ROIC was 1.17, while its WACC came in at 9.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 94.33% of 1941 companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Seagate Technology Holdings PLC stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

