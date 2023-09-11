Value-focused investors are constantly searching for stocks that are undervalued in relation to their intrinsic worth. One such stock that warrants scrutiny is Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc ( WBA, Financial). Despite its current price of $23.43, having experienced a daily loss of 7.43% and a 3-month decrease of 21.33%, its fair valuation according to its GF Value is $45.81.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value signifies the current intrinsic value of a stock as derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page offers a snapshot of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. It is computed based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has been traded, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Decoding the Altman Z-score

Before delving into the specifics, it's important to understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Walgreens Boots Alliance: A Closer Look

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the U.S., with over 8,500 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the U.S. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

Dissecting Walgreens Boots Alliance's Low Altman Z-Score

Despite its apparent undervaluation, Walgreens Boots Alliance might be a potential value trap due to its low Altman Z-score of 1.74. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating Walgreens Boots Alliance's historical data, we observe a declining trend in this ratio, which indicates Walgreens Boots Alliance's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt, negatively impacting its Z-Score.

The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness. An analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data indicates a descending trend, suggesting that Walgreens Boots Alliance might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

When it comes to operational efficiency, a vital indicator for Walgreens Boots Alliance is its asset turnover. The data from the past three years suggests a recent decline following an initial increase in this ratio. The asset turnover ratio reflects how effectively a company is using its assets to generate sales. Therefore, a drop in this ratio can signify reduced operational efficiency, potentially due to underutilization of assets or decreased market demand for the company's products or services. This shift in Walgreens Boots Alliance's asset turnover underlines the need for the company to reassess its operational strategies to optimize asset usage and boost sales.

Conclusion: Navigating the Thin Line Between Value and Trap

While Walgreens Boots Alliance may seem like an attractive investment opportunity due to its undervaluation, the company's low Altman Z-Score and declining financial health indicators suggest that it might be a potential value trap. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before making an investment decision.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .