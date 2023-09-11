Long-established in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, Conagra Brands Inc ( CAG, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a decline of 1.87%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -13.91%. Fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Conagra Brands Inc.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Conagra Brands Inc the GF Score of 69 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Company Snapshot: Conagra Brands Inc

With a market cap of $14.01 billion and sales of $12.28 billion, Conagra Brands Inc is a significant player in the packaged food industry, operating predominantly in the United States. The company has a strong presence in the freezer aisle with brands such as Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Other popular brands include Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, Reddi-wip, Wish-Bone, and Chef Boyardee. While the majority of revenue is sold into the U.S. retail channel, 9% of fiscal 2022 sales came from the food-service channel, down from 11% in fiscal 2019 due to the pandemic. The company's operating margin stands at 8.76%.

Financial Strength Analysis

Conagra Brands Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company has an interest coverage ratio of 2.6, which positions it worse than 77.29% of 1352 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. It's worth noting that the esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five.

The company's Altman Z-Score is just 1.72, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.01 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 6.4, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 81.13% of 1341 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Tillinghast said in his book “Big Money Think's Small: Biases, Blind Spots, and Smarter Investing” that a high debt-to-Ebitda ratio can be a red flag unless tangible assets cover the debt.

Conclusion

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While Conagra Brands Inc has a rich history and a strong presence in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, its current financial indicators suggest that it may struggle to maintain its historical performance. As value investors, it's crucial to consider these factors when making investment decisions.

