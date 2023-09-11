What's Driving Futu Holdings Ltd's Surprising 66% Stock Rally?

2 hours ago
Futu Holdings Ltd (

FUTU, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's stock price has seen a significant gain of 24.15% over the past week and a whopping 65.90% over the past three months. Currently, the stock is trading at $63.39, with a market cap of $8.85 billion. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The GF Value for FUTU is $78.65, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. Three months ago, the GF Value was $88.21, suggesting that the stock was significantly undervalued at that time.

Company Overview: Futu Holdings Ltd

Futu Holdings Ltd operates in the Capital Markets industry. The company provides one-stop online investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu. This platform offers market data, trading services, and news feeds for equity markets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and the United States. The company generates its revenue primarily from brokerage commission and handling charge services. 1698716429039173632.png

Profitability Analysis

Futu Holdings Ltd has a Profitability Rank of 5/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability compared to its industry peers. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.13%, which is better than 85.83% of the 769 companies in the same industry. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.92%, outperforming 72.58% of the 795 companies in the industry. Over the past decade, the company has had 5 years of profitability, which is better than 30.56% of the 746 companies in the industry. 1698716446349066240.png

Growth Prospects

Futu Holdings Ltd has a Growth Rank of 7/10, indicating strong growth potential. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 89.30%, which is better than 93.54% of the 681 companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 95.00%, outperforming 97.87% of the 611 companies in the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 151.50%, which is better than 95.5% of the 555 companies in the industry. 1698716462962704384.png

Major Holders

The top three holders of Futu Holdings Ltd's stock are

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio). Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,113,861 shares, representing 0.8% of the total shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 95,900 shares, accounting for 0.07% of the total shares. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio) holds 13,252 shares, representing 0.01% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Futu Holdings Ltd operates in a competitive industry with major players like Evercore Inc (

EVR, Financial) with a market cap of $5.36 billion, Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI, Financial) with a market cap of $7.38 billion, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR, Financial) with a market cap of $9.9 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Ltd has demonstrated strong stock performance, profitability, and growth potential. The company's stock has seen a significant gain over the past three months, and its profitability and growth ranks are impressive. The company's major holders and competitive landscape also indicate its strong position in the industry. Given these factors, Futu Holdings Ltd appears to be in a strong position for future growth.

