What's Driving Nabors Industries Ltd's Surprising 38% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Nabors Industries Ltd (

NBR, Financial), a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry, has been making headlines with its impressive stock performance. The company's stock price has seen a significant surge, with an 11.69% gain over the past week and a 38.35% gain over the past three months. Currently priced at $121.14, the company boasts a market cap of $1.16 billion. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The GF Value of NBR stands at $124.48, compared to its past GF Value of $117.23 three months ago. This indicates that the stock is currently Fairly Valued, a significant improvement from its past GF Valuation of Modestly Undervalued.

Unveiling Nabors Industries Ltd

Nabors Industries Ltd is a renowned name in the Oil & Gas industry. The company owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and provides offshore platform rigs in the United States and international markets. With operations in over 15 countries, Nabors Industries Ltd offers performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. The company's key revenue is generated from International Drilling, one of its five reportable segments, which also include U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. 1698716587986518016.png

Profitability Analysis

When it comes to profitability, Nabors Industries Ltd holds a Profitability Rank of 3/10, indicating its profitability compared to other companies. The company's Operating Margin stands at 7.81%, which is better than 47.93% of 966 companies in the same industry. The company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which are -7.02%, -0.62%, and 0.87% respectively, further highlight its profitability. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 1 year of profitability, which is better than 10.67% of 947 companies. 1698716611650781184.png

Growth Prospects

Nabors Industries Ltd has a Growth Rank of 3/10, which measures its revenue and profitability growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are -11.70% and -11.10% respectively. However, the company's future total revenue growth rate estimate of 8.44% over a 3-year to 5-year period is better than 67.31% in 260 companies. The company's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are 27.30% and 12.00% respectively, indicating potential for future growth. 1698716627312312320.png

Top Holders of Nabors Industries Ltd

The top three holders of Nabors Industries Ltd's stock are

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who holds a 1.59% share, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), who holds a 0.22% share, and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), who holds a 0.21% share.

Competitive Landscape

Nabors Industries Ltd faces competition from several companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its main competitors include Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (

DO, Financial) with a market cap of $1.56 billion, Vantage Drilling International (VTDRF, Financial) with a market cap of $327.292 million, and Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD, Financial) with a market cap of $44.367 million.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nabors Industries Ltd has demonstrated impressive stock performance with a significant surge over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth prospects, along with its competitive position in the Oil & Gas industry, make it a noteworthy player for investors. While the company has faced challenges in terms of revenue growth rates per share, its future total revenue growth rate estimate indicates potential for improvement. With top holders like

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), Nabors Industries Ltd continues to be a significant player in the stock market.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.