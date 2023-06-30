ACM Research Inc ( ACMR, Financial), a prominent player in the semiconductors industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by an impressive 84.12%, marking a notable gain from its previous performance. As of September 4, 2023, the stock is trading at $18.43, with a market cap of $1.11 billion. This recent performance indicates a strong upward trend, making ACMR a potential investment opportunity for value investors.

ACM Research Inc: A Brief Overview

ACM Research Inc is a US-based company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and selling of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. This equipment is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The company's innovative technology and robust business model have positioned it as a key player in the semiconductors industry.

Profitability Analysis

ACM Research Inc has demonstrated a high level of profitability, with a Profitability Rank of 8/10 as of June 30, 2023. The company's Operating Margin stands at 19.00%, better than 80.19% of companies in the industry. Additionally, ACMR's ROE is 9.95%, ROA is 5.49%, and ROIC is 9.78%, all of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 7 profitable years, indicating a consistent performance.

Growth Prospects

ACM Research Inc has shown strong growth, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-year and 5-year Revenue Growth Rate per Share are 47.00% and 31.10% respectively, both better than the majority of companies in the industry. The future 3-year to 5-year total Revenue Growth Rate estimate is 26.79%, indicating strong future growth potential. Furthermore, the company's 3-year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 21.40%, better than 44.38% of companies in the industry.

Top Holders of ACMR Stock

The top two holders of ACMR stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 911,210 shares (1.52%), and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), holding 10,100 shares (0.02%). Their significant holdings indicate a strong belief in the company's potential and future performance.

Competitive Landscape

ACM Research Inc operates in a competitive industry, with key competitors including Ichor Holdings Ltd ( ICHR, Financial) with a market cap of $1.09 billion, Indie Semiconductor Inc ( INDI, Financial) with a market cap of $1.01 billion, and Veeco Instruments Inc ( VECO, Financial) with a market cap of $1.69 billion. Despite the competition, ACMR's strong performance and growth prospects position it favorably in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACM Research Inc's impressive stock performance, high profitability, and strong growth prospects make it a potential investment opportunity for value investors. The company's GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value stands at $55.05, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. This is a shift from the past GF Value of $62.56, which suggested a possible value trap. Therefore, ACMR's current status as significantly undervalued presents a potential opportunity for value investors.