Delek US Holdings Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 27% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Delek US Holdings Inc (

DK, Financial), a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $1.75 billion, with its stock price currently at $26.97. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 0.52%, and over the past three months, it has skyrocketed by 26.92%. This impressive performance has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike.

GF Value and Valuation

The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, Delek's GF Value stands at $34.86, down from $39.14 three months ago. Despite this decrease, the company's stock is still considered modestly undervalued, compared to being significantly undervalued three months ago. This suggests that the stock still has room for growth.

Company Overview

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation, and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience store retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. Delek's logistics segment sells portions of the petroleum products its refineries produce. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.1698717168323002368.png

Profitability Analysis

Delek's Profitability Rank stands at 7/10, indicating a strong profitability compared to its industry peers. The company's Operating Margin is 0.62%, better than 26.81% of the companies in the industry. However, the company's ROE and ROA are -5.26% and -0.67% respectively, indicating a need for improvement. The ROIC of 0.93% is better than 38.02% of the companies in the industry. Over the past decade, Delek has had 7 years of profitability, better than 68.95% of the companies in the industry.1698717185595146240.png

Growth Prospects

Delek's Growth Rank is 6/10, indicating a solid growth potential. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 32.60%, better than 85.19% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 17.30%, better than 80.57% of the companies in the industry. However, the company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is -11.90%, which is better than only 7.69% of the companies in the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -3.50%, better than 26.93% of the companies in the industry.1698717202045206528.png

Top Holders

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder of Delek's stock, holding 1,306,751 shares, which accounts for 1.99% of the company's shares. Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) holds the second-largest number of shares, with 176,865 shares, accounting for 0.27% of the company's shares. Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) holds 32,000 shares, accounting for 0.05% of the company's shares.

Competitors

Delek's top three competitors in the industry are Delek Logistics Partners LP(

DKL, Financial) with a stock market cap of $1.9 billion, World Kinect Corp(WKC, Financial) with a stock market cap of $1.35 billion, and Par Pacific Holdings Inc(PARR, Financial) with a stock market cap of $2.18 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Delek US Holdings Inc has shown impressive stock performance over the past three months, with a significant surge in its stock price. The company's profitability and growth prospects are solid, and it has a strong presence in the Oil & Gas industry. However, the company needs to improve its ROE and ROA to enhance its profitability. Despite facing stiff competition, Delek has managed to hold its ground and continues to show promise for future growth.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.