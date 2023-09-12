Unveiling D.R. Horton (DHI)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into the intrinsic value and financial health of D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

1 hours ago
D.R. Horton Inc (

DHI, Financial) has experienced a 4.1% loss in its daily stock price, and recorded an 11.01% gain over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.06, the question arises: is the stock fairly valued? This article provides an in-depth analysis of D.R. Horton's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the comprehensive assessment that follows.

Company Introduction

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States, operating in 110 markets across 33 states. The company primarily builds single-family detached homes and caters to various buyer categories including entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. D.R. Horton also offers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

1699068796653797376.png

GF Value Summary

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, D.R. Horton (

DHI, Financial) is fairly valued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $ 115.25 per share, D.R. Horton stock is believed to be fairly valued. As D.R. Horton is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1699068777280307200.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, so it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. A good initial perspective on the company's financial strength can be gained by looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. D.R. Horton has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55, which ranks worse than 51.89% of 106 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks D.R. Horton's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1699068815087763456.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. D.R. Horton has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $34.60 Bil and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.06. Its operating margin is 17.95%, which ranks better than 83.49% of 109 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of D.R. Horton at 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of D.R. Horton is 26.5%, which ranks better than 88.24% of 102 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 56.8%, which ranks better than 89.47% of 95 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, D.R. Horton's ROIC is 18.87 while its WACC came in at 10.31.

1699068833366540288.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of D.R. Horton (

DHI, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 89.47% of 95 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about D.R. Horton stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
