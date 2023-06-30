Airbnb Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 23% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Airbnb Inc (

ABNB, Financial), the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $91.32 billion and a stock price of $143.11, the company's stock price has seen a gain of 8.01% over the past week and a remarkable 23.47% over the past three months as of September 5, 2023. The company's GF Value, a measure of a stock's intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, stands at $229.01, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. This suggests that there is still room for growth for value investors.

1699078833501634560.png

Company Overview and Profitability

Founded in 2008, Airbnb operates in the Travel & Leisure industry, offering booking services for alternative accommodations, boutique hotels, and experiences. As of June 30, 2023, the platform boasted around 7 million active accommodation listings spread across almost every country in the world. The company's revenue is primarily generated from transaction fees for online bookings, with 47% of its revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 coming from the North American region.

When it comes to profitability, Airbnb's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10 as of June 30, 2023. The company's Operating Margin is 21.53%, better than 84.39% of 820 companies in the same industry. Its ROE and ROA are 43.08% and 12.45% respectively, outperforming 91.91% and 90.6% of 791 and 840 companies respectively. The company's ROIC is 42.81%, better than 98.08% of 835 companies. However, the company has only been profitable for 1 year over the past decade, better than 6.72% of 774 companies.

1699078850736029696.png

Growth Prospects and Major Holders

Airbnb's Growth Rank is 6/10, indicating a strong growth potential. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 10.90%, better than 78.04% of 765 companies, and its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 18.40%, outperforming 93.2% of 721 companies. The company's future total revenue growth rate and EPS without NRI growth rate are estimated to be 14.04% and 20.75% respectively, better than 72.14% of 140 companies and 68% of 25 companies.

The top three holders of Airbnb's stock are

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.83%, 0.45%, and 0.27% of the company's shares respectively.

1699078866280120320.png

Competitive Landscape

Airbnb operates in a competitive industry, with major competitors including Booking Holdings Inc (

BKNG, Financial) with a market cap of $111.36 billion, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) with a market cap of $15.83 billion, and Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial) with a market cap of $20.09 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airbnb's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, and its GF Value indicates that it is significantly undervalued, suggesting potential for further growth. The company's strong profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its robust operating margin, ROE, ROA, and ROIC, make it an attractive option for value investors. However, investors should also consider the company's competitive landscape and its relatively short history of profitability.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.