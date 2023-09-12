Liberty Energy Inc ( LBRT, Financial), a leading oilfield services company, has seen a significant uptick in its stock performance recently. Over the past week, the company's stock price has seen a gain of 11.56%, and over the past three months, it has increased by an impressive 39.58%. The current price of the stock stands at $17.65, with a market cap of $3.01 billion. According to the GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $23.67. This is an improvement from three months ago when the stock was significantly undervalued.

Company Overview: Liberty Energy Inc

Liberty Energy Inc operates in major basins throughout North America, providing hydraulic fracturing services—mainly pressure pumping. The company's 2020 acquisition of Schlumberger's OneStim business segment has positioned Liberty as one of the largest pressure pumpers in North America. This acquisition also added wireline operations, two Permian frac sand mines, and an expanded technological portfolio to the company's business.

Profitability Analysis

Liberty Energy Inc has a Profitability Rank of 5/10, indicating average profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 16.59%, which is better than 62.73% of companies in the industry. The company's ROE is 41.06%, ROA is 23.44%, and ROIC is 35.81%, all of which are better than a majority of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 3 years, which is better than 33.16% of companies.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 3/10, indicating below-average growth. However, the company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share and future total revenue growth rate are better than a significant number of companies in the industry. The company's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is better than 80.06% of companies, and future EPS without NRI growth rate is better than 10.94% of companies.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Liberty Energy Inc's stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,625,100 shares (0.95%), HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 519,070 shares (0.3%), and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), holding 208,411 shares (0.12%).

Competitive Landscape

Liberty Energy Inc operates in a competitive industry with major competitors including NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc ( NEX, Financial) with a market cap of $2.42 billion, Weatherford International PLC ( WFRD, Financial) with a market cap of $6.7 billion, and TechnipFMC PLC ( FTI, Financial) with a market cap of $8.84 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Energy Inc's stock has shown impressive performance recently, with a significant increase over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth, along with its standing among competitors, make it a potential value stock based on its current undervalued status. However, investors should conduct thorough research and consider the company's growth prospects and competitive landscape before making investment decisions.