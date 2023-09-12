CF Industries Holdings Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 30% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CF Industries Holdings Inc (

CF, Financial), a leading player in the agriculture industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $15.98 billion and a stock price of $82.83, the company's stock has gained 7.71% over the past week and a remarkable 29.61% over the past three months. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the factors contributing to this impressive performance.

Stock Performance and Valuation

One of the key metrics to consider when evaluating a stock's performance is the GF Value. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, CF's GF Value stands at $89.07, compared to $105.53 three months ago. This indicates that the stock, which was significantly undervalued three months ago, is now fairly valued. This shift in valuation is a testament to the company's strong performance and growth prospects.

Company Overview

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizers. The company operates seven nitrogen facilities in North America and holds joint venture interests in further production capacity in the United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost U.S. natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.1699079522399289344.png

Profitability Analysis

CF Industries boasts a high Profitability Rank of 9/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 41.09%, better than 95.63% of 229 companies in the industry. Its ROE and ROA are 47.06% and 17.81% respectively, both outperforming a majority of companies in the industry. The company's ROIC of 28.16% is also impressive, better than 92.56% of 242 companies. Over the past 10 years, CF Industries has been profitable for 9 years, better than 57.73% of 220 companies.1699079539138756608.png

Growth Prospects

CF Industries has a Growth Rank of 10/10, indicating strong growth. The company's 3-Year and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share are 38.30% and 22.10% respectively, outperforming a majority of companies in the industry. However, the company's future total revenue growth rate is estimated to be -18.10%, which is still better than 0% of 19 companies. The company's 3-Year and 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate are 94.40% and 54.10% respectively, both outperforming a majority of companies in the industry. The future EPS without NRI Growth Rate is estimated to be -13.68%, which is still better than 20% of 5 companies.1699079556750639104.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of CF Industries Holdings Inc's stock are

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), holding 2.04%, 0.82%, and 0.17% of the company's stock respectively.

Competitive Landscape

CF Industries operates in a competitive landscape with major competitors including The Mosaic Co (

MOS, Financial) with a market cap of $13.27 billion, FMC Corp (FMC, Financial) with a market cap of $10.49 billion, and The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG, Financial) with a market cap of $3.03 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CF Industries Holdings Inc's impressive stock performance, high profitability, strong growth prospects, and strategic investments make it a compelling option for investors. Despite the competitive landscape, the company's strong fundamentals and future growth prospects position it well for continued success.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.