What's Driving Xerox Holdings Corp's Surprising 23% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Xerox Holdings Corp (

XRX, Financial), a prominent player in the software industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 22.55%, from its previous price, marking a notable gain. As of September 5, 2023, the stock is trading at $17.04, with a market cap of $2.68 billion. Over the past week, the stock has seen a 7.16% gain, further solidifying its upward trajectory. However, despite the recent gains, the stock's GF Value of $23.24 suggests that it is still modestly undervalued. This is a slight improvement from three months ago when the GF Value was $23.33, indicating a possible value trap.

Unpacking Xerox Holdings Corp

Xerox Holdings Corp operates in the software industry, focusing on the design, development, and sale of printing technology and related solutions. The company is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of multifunction printers, targeting large enterprise markets. Besides equipment, Xerox offers post-sales services like managed print services, which bring smart servicing and efficiencies to how employers use their print/copy equipment. The company is also venturing into new markets like digital print packaging solutions and printed electronics. Xerox derives 60% of its revenue from the U.S. and 40% from international markets. 1699079637222555648.png

Profitability Analysis

Xerox's Profitability Rank stands at 6/10, indicating a relatively high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin of 5.95% is better than 59.05% of companies in the industry. However, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which are -7.28%, -2.22%, and 5.09% respectively, are lower than the industry average. Despite this, Xerox has managed to maintain profitability for 7 out of the past 10 years, which is better than 60.28% of companies in the industry. 1699079657363603456.png

Growth Prospects

Despite its profitability, Xerox's Growth Rank is relatively low at 2/10. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 3.70% and 1.70% respectively. However, the company's future 3-year to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate is -1.84%, indicating a potential slowdown in growth. On the other hand, the company's EPS without NRI growth rate for the same period is estimated at 22.84%, suggesting a potential increase in profitability. 1699079673222266880.png

Major Stockholders

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest holder of Xerox stock, owning 21.8% of the shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) are the other major holders, owning 0.33% and 0.27% of the shares respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Xerox faces stiff competition from other companies in the software industry. N-able Inc (

NABL, Financial) with a market cap of $2.45 billion, Perficient Inc (PRFT, Financial) with a market cap of $2.15 billion, and GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS, Financial) with a market cap of $2.25 billion are some of the company's main competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xerox Holdings Corp has shown a promising performance in the stock market over the past three months. Despite being modestly undervalued according to its GF Value, the company's profitability and growth prospects make it a potential investment opportunity. However, investors should also consider the company's competitive landscape and future growth estimates before making an investment decision.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.