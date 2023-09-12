What's Driving Cathay General Bancorp's Surprising 24% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Over the past week, Cathay General Bancorp's (

CATY, Financial) stock has seen a significant gain of 7.59%, and over the past three months, the stock has surged by an impressive 23.73%. Currently priced at $38, the stock's market cap stands at $2.76 billion. According to the GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $54.57. This is a slight increase from the past GF Value of $53.11, indicating a potential opportunity for investors.

Understanding Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a regional bank primarily serving the Chinese-American community. With more than 45 branches and three international representative offices, the bank provides traditional loan and deposit products, as well as international trade-related services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. The Bank accepts checking, savings, and time deposits, and makes commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The Bank also provides letters of credit, safe deposit, Social Security payment deposit, bank-by-mail, Internet banking services, and other customary banking services.1699079684282646528.png

Profitability Analysis

Cathay General Bancorp's profitability is quite impressive, with a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's ROE (Return on Equity) stands at 15.47%, which is better than 78.31% of the companies in the industry. The ROA (Return on Assets) is 1.75%, outperforming 84.3% of the companies in the Banks industry. Furthermore, the company has consistently shown profitability over the past 10 years, which is better than 99.93% of the companies in the industry.1699079708374728704.png

Growth Prospects

The company's growth prospects are also strong, with a Growth Rank of 9/10. This indicates strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 11.10%, better than 72.16% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 8.30%, outperforming 66.17% of the companies in the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 11.50%, better than 59.02% of the companies in the industry, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 12.80%, better than 64.65% of the companies in the industry.1699079724887703552.png

Top Holders of the Stock

The top three holders of the stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 328,535 shares (0.45%),

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 6,884 shares (0.01%), and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 143 shares.

Competitive Landscape

Cathay General Bancorp faces competition from Community Bank System Inc (

CBU, Financial) with a market cap of $2.47 billion, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB, Financial) with a market cap of $2.66 billion, and Axos Financial Inc (AX, Financial) with a market cap of $2.64 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cathay General Bancorp's stock has shown impressive performance recently, with a significant gain over the past week and three months. The company's profitability and growth prospects are strong, and it is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value. Despite facing competition from other banks, Cathay General Bancorp's consistent profitability and strong growth make it a potential value for investors.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.