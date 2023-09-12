Overstock.com Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 42% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Overstock.com Inc (

OSTK, Financial), a prominent player in the cyclical retail industry, has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's market cap stands at $1.24 billion, with its stock price currently at $27.36. Over the past week, the stock has seen a gain of 3.41%, and over the past three months, it has surged by a remarkable 42.38%. This article aims to delve into the factors behind this surge and provide a comprehensive analysis of the company's performance.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Overstock.com's stock performance has been quite impressive, especially in the past three months. The company's GF Value, a measure of its intrinsic value, currently stands at $30.1. This is a decrease from its past GF Value of $35.07 three months ago. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. According to the GF Valuation, the stock is fairly valued currently, but was a possible value trap three months ago, suggesting investors should have thought twice before investing.

Company Overview

Overstock.com Inc operates as an online retailer, providing a broad range of products and services through its websites. The company's offerings include furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items, among others. Overstock.com operates through a direct business that makes sales from the company's own inventory, and a partner business that sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors, and other suppliers through the company's websites. The majority of its total revenue comes from its partner business and the U.S. market.1699079712975880192.png

Profitability Analysis

Overstock.com's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, indicating its profitability relative to other companies. The company's Operating Margin is -0.58%, which is better than 26.81% of the companies in the industry. Its ROE is -21.00%, better than 13.05% of the companies, and its ROA is -15.03%, better than 9.8% of the companies. The company's ROIC is -1.64%, better than 24.16% of the companies. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 6 years, which is better than 39.9% of the companies in the industry.1699079731862831104.png

Growth Prospects

Overstock.com's Growth Rank is 2/10, indicating its growth relative to other companies. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 1.90%, better than 44.68% of the companies, and its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -5.10%, better than 29.23% of the companies. Its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 22.90%, better than 64.64% of the companies.1699079748774264832.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Overstock.com Inc's stock are

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 755,800 shares (1.67%), Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 355,250 shares (0.79%), and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 51,453 shares (0.11%).

Competitive Landscape

Overstock.com Inc operates in a competitive industry, with major competitors including Farfetch Ltd ($1.14 billion market cap), Revolve Group Inc ($1.08 billion market cap), and Dada Nexus Ltd ($1.47 billion market cap).

Conclusion

In conclusion, Overstock.com Inc's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, driven by its impressive performance and growth prospects. Despite some challenges in profitability, the company has managed to maintain a strong position in the market. With its robust business model and competitive edge, Overstock.com Inc is well-positioned for future growth.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.