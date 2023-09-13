Unveiling The Mosaic Co's Dividend Outlook: A Deep Dive into Its Performance and Sustainability

8 minutes ago
A Comprehensive Analysis of The Mosaic Co's Dividend History, Yield, Growth, and Future Prospects

The Mosaic Co(

MOS, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.2 per share, payable on 2023-09-21, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-06. As investors eagerly anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, we delve into The Mosaic Co's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Getting to Know The Mosaic Co

Established in 2004 by the merger of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is a prominent producer of primary crop nutrients phosphate and potash. The company owns phosphate rock mines in Florida, Louisiana, Brazil, and Peru, and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil.

1699361840745676802.png

A Look at The Mosaic Co's Dividend History

The Mosaic Co has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 2008, with dividends currently distributed quarterly. To track historical trends, we present a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share.

1699361866150576128.png

Dissecting The Mosaic Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

The Mosaic Co currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.77% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.04%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, The Mosaic Co's annual dividend growth rate was 47.60%. However, this rate decreased to 8.50% per year when extended to a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, The Mosaic Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -10.70%. Based on The Mosaic Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of The Mosaic Co stock as of today is approximately 2.66%.

1699361888355221504.png

Is The Mosaic Co's Dividend Sustainable? Evaluating Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is a critical metric in assessing the sustainability of a company's dividend. As of 2023-06-30, The Mosaic Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.11, suggesting the company retains a significant portion of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. The Mosaic Co's profitability rank of 8 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30 indicates good profitability prospects, with the company reporting net profit in 8 out of the past 10 years.

Peering into the Future: The Mosaic Co's Growth Metrics

The Mosaic Co's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a promising growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a robust revenue model, with revenue increasing by approximately 32.30% per year on average, outperforming about 80.73% of global competitors.

Wrapping Up

Given The Mosaic Co's solid dividend payments, impressive growth rate, low payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics, it presents an attractive proposition for value investors seeking steady dividend returns. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider all factors before making a decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
