Unveiling Newmont Corp's Dividend Performance: A Comprehensive Analysis

8 minutes ago
An in-depth look at Newmont Corp's (NEM, Financial) dividend history, yield, growth, and sustainability

Renowned as the world's largest gold miner, Newmont Corp (NEM) recently announced a dividend of $0.4 per share, payable on 2023-09-21, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-06. This news has sparked investor interest not only in the upcoming payment but also in the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This article leverages GuruFocus data to provide an in-depth analysis of Newmont Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Unraveling Newmont Corp's Business

As the world's leading gold miner, Newmont Corp produced about 6 million attributable ounces of gold in 2022, accounting for approximately 5% of global mined output. The company also generated 1.3 million attributable gold equivalent ounces from the sale of byproducts, including copper, silver, zinc, and lead in 2022. With two decades of gold reserves and significant byproduct reserves as of the end of 2022, Newmont Corp's portfolio includes 12 wholly owned mines and interests in two joint ventures across the Americas, Africa, and Australia.

Delving into Newmont Corp's Dividend History

Since 1986, Newmont Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The chart below provides a historical view of Newmont Corp's annual Dividends Per Share.

Assessing Newmont Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

At present, Newmont Corp boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.87% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.12%, indicating a potential decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Newmont Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 57.80%. Extending to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 56.20% per year. However, over the past decade, Newmont Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 13.70%. Based on these figures, the 5-year yield on cost of Newmont Corp stock as of today is approximately 45.28%.

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a company's dividend is often gauged by its payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Newmont Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Another critical factor is the company's profitability rank, which provides insights into the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. As of 2023-06-30, GuruFocus ranks Newmont Corp's profitability 6 out of 10, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of the past 10 years.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

A company must have robust growth metrics to ensure the sustainability of dividends. Newmont Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Newmont Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Newmont Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 4.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 67.17% of global competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Newmont Corp's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, low payout ratio, fair profitability, and growth metrics indicate a promising outlook for the company. However, investors should continue to monitor these factors over time to assess the sustainability of the company's dividends. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Survey

