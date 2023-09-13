Understanding the Dividend Performance of Principal Financial Group Inc ( PFG Financial)

Principal Financial Group Inc(PFG) recently announced a dividend of $0.65 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-06. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, attention also turns to the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Principal Financial Group Inc's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

What Does Principal Financial Group Inc Do?

Principal Financial Group Inc is a global leader in investment management, providing businesses, individuals, and institutional clients a broad range of financial products and services. These include retirement, asset management, and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. It operates in four business segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company generates maximum revenue in the form of premiums.

A Glimpse at Principal Financial Group Inc's Dividend History

Since 2002, Principal Financial Group Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has also increased its dividend each year since 2008. This consistency has earned it the title of a dividend achiever, an honor bestowed on companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 15 years.

Breaking Down Principal Financial Group Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Principal Financial Group Inc boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.29% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.36%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Principal Financial Group Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 5.50%. This rate increased to 6.00% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the company's annual dividends per share growth rate was an impressive 11.80%.

Based on Principal Financial Group Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Principal Financial Group Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.40%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of the dividend, one must examine the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio offers insight into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio implies that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Principal Financial Group Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.39.

Principal Financial Group Inc's profitability rank is 5 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, indicating fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For the sustainability of dividends, a company must showcase robust growth metrics. Principal Financial Group Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model. Principal Financial Group Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 5.90% per year on average, outperforming approximately 51.69% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its ability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Principal Financial Group Inc's earnings increased by approximately 56.10% per year on average, outperforming approximately 86.85% of global competitors. Finally, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 14.90% outperforms approximately 64.24% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Principal Financial Group Inc's impressive dividend history, growth rate, and payout ratio, combined with its profitability and growth metrics, suggest a promising future for its dividend payments. However, as with any investment, it's crucial for investors to conduct their due diligence and consider the company's overall financial health and market conditions before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.