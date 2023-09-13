3 Actively Managed ETFs To Consider This September

Actively managed ETFs are growing in popularity.

Summary
  • Actively managed ETFs provide useful portfolio management tools.
  • Exposure to alternative indexing, thematic investing, hedge fund strategies, and illiquid assets broaden investors' opportunity sets.
  • Key metrics suggest the ETFs mentioned within the article are best in class.

The growing application of actively managed ETFs makes them highly lucrative investment products, given the developing opportunity set within the modern financial markets.

Some of the applications of actively managed ETFs include alternative indexing, low-cost portfolio rebalancing, setting thematic constraints, gaining exposure to illiquid asset classes, and benefiting from diversification strategies via hedge-fund-like vehicles.

Although actively managed ETFs often possess noteworthy risks, their inclusion into an investment portfolio ultimately diversifies risk.

Here are a few actively managed ETFs to consider.

Global X S&P 500® Covered Call ETF ('XYLD')

The Global X S&P 500® Covered Call ETF ('XYLD') is suitable for income-seeking investors.

The fund operates a covered call strategy on the S&P 500, meaning Global X S&P 500® Covered Call ETF's ('XYLD') fund managers purchase the stocks listed on the S&P 500 via representative sampling while covering 100% of its portfolio with short call positions.

The fund earns a premium from writing calls as it is a net liquidity provider. Moreover, it stays hedged, meaning it is risk-neutral, assuming that its hedged positions are efficiently executed.

As illustrated in the diagram below, the Global X S&P 500® Covered Call ETF ('XYLD') distributes approximately 75% to 100% of the premiums it earns from its call options. Although a flow-through shortfall is evident, the ETF's retained earnings hedge against negative periods, allowing for consistent dividend distributions.

1699387110823297024.png

Source: Author's Work, Data from Global X ETFs

The Global X S&P 500® Covered Call ETF's ('XYLD') 10-year total returns amount to approximately 82%, which I consider a highly lucrative figure for a low-risk ETF with diversification benefits.

The fund has a trailing dividend yield of 9.08%. The vehicle has yet to announce its September dividend; however, a look-back suggests it might be around 30 cents per share.

Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF ('OMFL')

Multifactor investing is a growing concept. Commercially discovered in the early 1990s by Eugene Fama and Kenneth French, multifactor investing provides an asset pricing methodology that allows portfolio managers to enhance their understanding of cyclical market risk.

By using quantitative methods, the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF ('OMFL') partitions investment styles into value, momentum, and market capitalization to enhance allocation efficiency coherent to the business cycle.

Based on its current allocation, the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF ('OMFL') is overweight on small-cap value stocks, communicating conviction.

1699387121543938048.png

Source: Author's Work, Data From Invesco

Many argue that factor investing is a hybrid active/passive strategy. That is debatable; however, I argue that the approach onboards noteworthy active risk, making it an active investment method.

A regression analysis suggests the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF ('OMFL') has an information ratio of 0.38, indicating that it generates returns above its targeted benchmark while maintaining a similar risk profile.

The "IR" ratio conveys a portfolio manager's value additivity; as such, the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF's ('OMFL') positive IR is encouraging to witness.

1699387128883970048.png

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF ('OMFL') provides a diversification strategy to most portfolios while delivering consistent dividends yielding 1.55% with a 5-year compound annual growth rate of 36.63%. Thus, with all its salient features considered, the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF ('OMFL') seems like a good bet.

Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF ('RSP')

The S&P 500's spectacular performance cannot be understated.

Robust economic trend growth within the United States coupled with a continuous supply of high-quality stock listings means the index is built on solid foundations. However, the S&P 500's market capitalization-weighted indexing methodology means it often suffers from crash risk. In addition, investors' exposure to the index's smaller holdings is usually negligible, defeating the purpose of choosing the index as a broadly diversified vehicle.

To account for the shortcomings mentioned above, Invesco created an equally weighted S&P 500 vehicle called the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF ('RSP'). In my view, the ETF phases out crash risk while providing enhanced exposure to the S&P 500's more minor constituents.

Although the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF ('RSP') might often underperform the S&P 500, it arguably presents a better indexing option as its risk isn't overly concentrated.

1699387134529503232.png

The Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF ('RSP') pays a quarterly dividend, with its next payout likely due in late September. Moreover, at a dividend yield of 1.71%, it is evident that the fund's returns primarily stem from price gains; nevertheless, its payout provides a helping hand.

Concluding Thoughts

Actively managed ETFs are growing in stature due to their broad application. The three ETFs mentioned in the article provide investors access to alternative indexing, risk-neutral fund management, and multifactor risk-return attribution.

Even though the three ETFs possess a few risks, key features suggest their return profiles are lucrative.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
