In the world of stock investing, the Peter Lynch Growth Screen has been a reliable compass for value-oriented investors. Lynch once said, "The person that turns over the most rocks wins the game. And that's always been my philosophy." Following this ethos, GuruFocus' All-in-One Screener is a potent tool to unearth these hidden gems. It combines essential metrics like the price-earnings ratio and the 10-year revenue growth rate (per share) to offer investors a nuanced approach to stock selection.

The price-earnings ratio is particularly illuminating; it reflects how much investors are willing to pay for a company's earnings. We align closely with value investing principles by targeting stocks with the lowest ratios.

But value is just one side of the coin; growth prospects are equally vital. This is where the 10-year revenue growth rate (per share) comes into play. Culled from the top 10 stocks with the lowest price-earnings ratios, the best performer in this metric gives us a rounded view of a company's long-term growth trajectory. This meticulous approach aligns with Lynch's extensive research philosophy and perfectly with his sentiment: "You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don't understand what's going to happen, you're not ready; you won't do well in the markets."

Approach to stock analysis

So, what's on the horizon? Prepare for an in-depth analysis of two standout stocks meeting these stringent criteria. In this exploration, I aim to strike a harmonious balance between growth and value. This dual-focus approach imbues my investment strategy positively, offering a holistic framework for those aiming to achieve superior returns without undue risk. This nexus between growth and value in a single strategy is not just a trade-off but a synthesis, a well-calibrated route toward sustainable wealth creation.

Analysis of Centene

Centene Corp. ( CNC, Financial), a prominent player in the health care sector, has had a challenging year so far, with its year-to-date return standing at a substantial -22.40%. However, amidst the turbulence, the company recently released its second-quarter 2023 results, and the numbers are nothing short of impressive.

Financial performance

In June, Centene reported revenue of $35.26 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 3.68%. What truly caught the attention of investors was the company's astounding net income of $1.06 billion, a staggering surge of 715.12%. This remarkable performance translated into diluted earnings of $1.92 per share, marking an astonishing growth of 762.07%. Moreover, Centene's net profit margin also soared, reaching 3%, a remarkable ascent of 688.24%. The company's operating income registered a solid increase, climbing 17.04% to $1.63 billion.

What makes Centene's recent earnings report even more remarkable is its ability to outperform market expectations. The company exceeded analyst projections for earnings per share, beating estimates by a significant margin of 2.60%. Expected to report earnings of $2.05 per share, Centene delivered a more robust figure of $2.10. Centene's revenue surpassed expectations, reporting $37.61 billion against the anticipated $36.51 billion, resulting in a 3.02% positive surprise.

Future prospects

Despite the recent downturn in Centene's stock price and concerns over earnings growth, the company's solid financial performance and ability to exceed market expectations should not be underestimated. As U.S. health care spending is projected to surpass $7 trillion by 2031, Centene's strategic positioning within the industry could be a valuable asset in the long run. While the market may have doubts, Centene's growth story is far from over, and investors keen on uncovering the potential of this profitable powerhouse should keep a watchful eye on it.

Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. ( AMN, Financial), a staple in health care staffing solutions, has found itself on the Peter Lynch Growth Screen, albeit with mixed signals in its financial performance. The company recently released its second-quarter results, showing a steep decline in year-over-year numbers.

Financial performance

Revenue tanked by approximately 31% to $991.3 million, while net income plummeted by about 51% to $60.9 million. Despite the dire figures, AMN Healthcare surpassed expectations with earnings per share of $2.38, beating the consensus estimate by nearly 11%. Additionally, the company is trading at a price-earnings ratio of 11.52, which, by many metrics, could be considered a discounted valuation.

However, investors still grapple with the company's discouraging year-to-date return of -18%. Moreover, the balance sheet paints a somewhat confusing picture: although operating income declined by 50% to $91.7 million, net profit margins hovered around 6.1%, down only 29% year over year. The 10-year revenue growth rate per share remains strong at 17.5%, affirming long-term resilience.

Future prospects

The question for investors is whether this is a temporary hiccup for AMN Healthcare Services or a more prolonged rough patch. The discounted valuation suggests the market has priced in the lackluster performance, but a price-earnings ratio of 11.52 combined with a 10-year growth rate of 17.5% may offer a glimmer of hope for those with a long-term perspective.

In summary, AMN Healthcare Services' recent performance is a perplexing blend of setbacks and enduring strengths, requiring a nuanced approach for those looking to invest.