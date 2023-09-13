Unveiling Becton Dickinson (BDX)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into Becton Dickinson's valuation and financial health

2 hours ago
Becton Dickinson & Co (

BDX, Financial) experienced a 2.94% loss on September 06, 2023, with a 3-month gain of 5.41%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.51. But, is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer this question by providing a thorough valuation analysis. So, let's delve into the financials and prospects of Becton Dickinson.

Becton Dickinson, the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, has a diverse portfolio. The company's offerings include needles, syringes, pre-filled devices, diagnostic instruments, and reagents, among other items. With a rich history and a market cap of $76.80 billion, Becton Dickinson has a significant presence in the medical devices and instruments industry. The company's stock price currently stands at $264.85, which seems to align with its GF Value, indicating a fair valuation.

Understanding the GF Value of Becton Dickinson (BDX, Financial)

The GF Value is a unique metric that represents the intrinsic value of a stock, calculated using historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. This value acts as a benchmark, indicating the fair trading value of a stock. If the stock price significantly deviates above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. In the case of Becton Dickinson, the stock shows every sign of being fairly valued, indicating that its long-term return is likely to align with its business growth rate.

Financial Strength of Becton Dickinson (BDX, Financial)

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Becton Dickinson has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which ranks worse than 94.97% of 835 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Becton Dickinson's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth of Becton Dickinson

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Becton Dickinson has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $19 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.51. Its operating margin is 13.13%, which ranks better than 71.31% of 826 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Becton Dickinson at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Becton Dickinson is 1.4%, which ranks worse than 67.4% of 724 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.2%, which ranks worse than 61.87% of 729 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC of Becton Dickinson

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Becton Dickinson's ROIC was 4.94, while its WACC came in at 5.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Becton Dickinson shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 61.87% of 729 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Becton Dickinson stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Survey

