Enphase Energy (ENPH): A Hidden Gem in the Market?

Enphase Energy Inc ( ENPH, Financial) witnessed a daily loss of -2.65% and a 3-month loss of -31.24%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.97, the question arises: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Enphase Energy (ENPH). So, let's delve into the financials and operations of the company to uncover its true worth.

About Enphase Energy Inc ( ENPH Financial)

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that provides smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Majority of its revenue is derived from the United States.

With a current market capitalization of $17 billion and a stock price of $124.39 per share, Enphase Energy's intrinsic value, as estimated by the GF Value, stands at $403.4. This suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued.

GF Value: A Unique Valuation Approach

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given Enphase Energy's current price of $124.39 per share and the market cap of $17 billion, the stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is crucial to review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. Enphase Energy's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.39 is worse than 58.1% of 895 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the overall financial strength of Enphase Energy is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Enphase Energy has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.80 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.97. Its operating margin is 22.66%, which ranks better than 85.93% of 938 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Enphase Energy is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Enphase Energy is 50.4%, which ranks better than 94.32% of 863 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 60.9%, which ranks better than 86.18% of 767 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Enphase Energy's ROIC is 52.7, and its WACC is 12.49.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Enphase Energy ( ENPH, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 86.18% of 767 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Enphase Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

