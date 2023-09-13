Matthews International (MATW): A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Is Matthews International's Stock Fairly Valued?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Matthews International Corp (

MATW, Financial) is a personal services company that primarily provides brand solution services, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States and Europe. It recently experienced a daily gain of 3.15% and a 3-month gain of 4.69%. However, the stock has a Loss Per Share of 1.98. This raises the question: Is Matthews International's stock fairly valued? In this article, we will delve deeper into the valuation analysis of Matthews International.

Company Overview

Matthews International Corp has a significant presence in the consumer packaged goods and packaging industries, offering brand development services, printing equipment, creative design services, and embossing tools. The company also sells bronze and granite memorials, caskets, and cremation equipment to the cemetery and funeral home industries. Despite being based in the U.S., Matthews International also has a strong customer base in Europe.

Currently, Matthews International's stock price stands at $41.49 per share, with a market cap of $1.30 billion. When compared with the GF Value of $38.65, the stock appears to be fairly valued.

1699432795186659328.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Matthews International's stock is fairly valued. This is based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1699432776660418560.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Matthews International's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.05, ranking worse than 93.13% of 495 companies in the Conglomerates industry. This suggests that Matthews International has a fair balance sheet.

1699432817223532544.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is usually less risky. Matthews International has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. However, its operating margin of 3.83% ranks worse than 63.69% of 493 companies in the Conglomerates industry, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Matthews International's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 51.39% of 467 companies in the Conglomerates industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -33.4%, which ranks worse than 94.4% of 411 companies in the Conglomerates industry.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) vs Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Matthews International's ROIC was 4.26, while its WACC came in at 7.86.

1699432834105606144.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matthews International's stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 94.4% of 411 companies in the Conglomerates industry. To learn more about Matthews International stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.