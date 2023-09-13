Unveiling Telefonica SA (TEF)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into Telefonica SA (TEF)'s financials and intrinsic value to determine if the stock is overvalued

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Telefonica SA (

TEF, Financial)'s stock has experienced a daily loss of -3.83%, with a 3-month gain of 2.31%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.28. But the question that begs an answer is: Is the stock modestly overvalued? In this article, we conduct a valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on to understand Telefonica SA (TEF)'s financial performance and its intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Telefonica SA operates mobile and fixed networks in Spain, the U.K., Germany, Brazil, and other Latin American countries. Generating over 30% of its revenue from Spain, close to 20% from Germany, and 20% from Brazil, the company has been simplifying its corporate structure by selling noncore assets. The current stock price stands at $4.02, while the GF Value, an estimation of the fair value, is at $3.62. This hints at the stock being modestly overvalued.

1699434234441105408.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of the intrinsic value of a stock. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. This value is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of the business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Telefonica SA (

TEF, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1699434217630334976.png

Financial Strength

Before investing, it's essential to check the financial strength of a company. A look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into the company's financial health. Telefonica SA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.98, which is better than 66.16% of 393 companies in the Telecommunication Services industry. This indicates that Telefonica SA's financial strength is fair.

1699434258621267968.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Telefonica SA has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. However, its operating margin of 9.07% ranks worse than 50.65% of 387 companies in the Telecommunication Services industry. This indicates fair profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. Telefonica SA's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 80.26% of 380 companies in the Telecommunication Services industry. This ranks worse than 72.46% of 334 companies in the Telecommunication Services industry, indicating poor growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Telefonica SA's ROIC was 3, while its WACC came in at 8.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Telefonica SA (

TEF, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 72.46% of 334 companies in the Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about Telefonica SA stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.