What's Driving JOYY Inc's Surprising 25% Stock Rally?

JOYY Inc (

YY, Financial), a leading player in the interactive media industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. As of September 6, 2023, the company's stock price has risen by 24.69%, with a 4.96% increase in the past week alone. The current market cap stands at $2.24 billion, with the stock price at $36.15. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The GF Value for JOYY Inc is $34.92, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This is a significant shift from three months ago when the GF Value was $42.51, suggesting a possible value trap. This change in valuation underscores the company's recent performance and potential for future growth.

Company Overview: JOYY Inc

JOYY Inc operates in the interactive media industry, creating and sharing entertainment content and activities. The company's products, including Bigo Live, Likee, and Hago, offer users an immersive entertainment experience through online live media. JOYY Inc's platforms range from live streaming and short-form video platforms to instant messaging platforms. The company operates in two segments, Bigo and All Other, with a significant presence in China, developed countries, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The diverse product portfolio and global presence position JOYY Inc for sustained growth in the interactive media industry.1699441322475126784.png

Profitability Analysis

JOYY Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 8/10, indicating a strong financial health. The company's operating margin is 1.40%, better than 47.26% of the companies in the industry. The ROE and ROA are 6.14% and 3.59% respectively, outperforming over 60% of the companies in the industry. The ROIC is 0.59%, better than nearly half of the companies in the industry. Furthermore, JOYY Inc has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, better than 85.83% of the companies, indicating a consistent performance.1699441339084570624.png

Growth Prospects

JOYY Inc's Growth Rank is 9/10, suggesting strong future performance. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 36.00% and 30.90% respectively, outperforming over 80% of the companies in the industry. The EPS without NRI Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is estimated at 21.00%, better than 71.43% of the companies, indicating a promising earnings growth.1699441356046336000.png

Major Stock Holders

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) are the top three holders of JOYY Inc's stock, holding 191,600, 163,480, and 100,100 shares respectively. These holdings represent 0.28%, 0.24%, and 0.14% of the company's stock, suggesting a strong confidence in the company's performance and growth prospects.

Competitive Landscape

JOYY Inc operates in a competitive industry with major players like Angi Inc (

ANGI, Financial) with a market cap of $1.25 billion, CarGurus Inc (CARG, Financial) with a market cap of $2.1 billion, and Shutterstock Inc (SSTK, Financial) with a market cap of $1.51 billion. Despite the competition, JOYY Inc's market cap of $2.24 billion positions it as a strong competitor in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JOYY Inc's impressive stock performance, strong profitability, promising growth prospects, and significant holdings by top investors underscore its potential for sustained growth. Despite the competitive landscape, JOYY Inc's diverse product portfolio and global presence position it for continued success in the interactive media industry.

